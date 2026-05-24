Sounds Clinch Series with 6-3 Win over Bulls
Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC --- The Nashville Sounds beat the Durham Bulls for the fourth time in five games, winning 6 - 3 at the DBAP on Saturday night.
Tyson Hardin (W, 1 - 0) earned his first career Triple - A win, working 5 2/3 innings and only permitting a solo homer from Dom Keegan in the fourth inning.
The Sounds (30- 20), who moved into a first-place tie with Memphis and Rochester, took a 2 -0 lead in the first against Bulls starter Joe Boyle (L, 0 - 1).
Boyle walked two of the first three batters before
surrendering a two - run single to Brock Wilken.
After Keegan's homer trimmed the deficit to 2 - 1, the Sounds scored four times in the sixth against reliever Andrew Wantz.
Durham (20 - 30) scored twice in the ninth thanks to RBI - singles from Tatem Levins and Tony Santa Maria, but Cooper Kinney fanned as the tying run against Blake Holub (S, 2).
Bulls' pitchers combined to strike out 16 batters.
Durham's homestand concludes Sunday afternoon at 5:05 PM ET with Ty Johnson (0 - 0, 0.00) expected to start against Thomas Pannone (0 - 0, 3.66).
Notes:
Boyle fanned eight over his fourth outing with Durham, his first after being reinstated from a major league rehab by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Boyle needed 72 pitches to cover 3 2/3 innings... Levins batted leadoff for the first time since joining the t eam in mid- April, going 2 - 5 with an RBI... Blake Sabol started the game at first base, but injured his left arm while reaching for a throw from Boyle.
Nashville catcher Ramon Rodriguez inadvertently collided with Sabol, who was checked out by the athletic training staff, but stayed in the game.
Sabol fanned in the second inning with his left hand coming off the bat on the follow through of his swing.
Sabol was replaced in the third inning.
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