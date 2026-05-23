Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 23 at Worcester

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (29-20) vs. Worcester Red Sox (23-24)

Saturday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Jackson Kent (NR) vs. LHP Michael Sansone (1-2, 5.17)

HOT WWWWWWWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings looked to pick up their seventh-straight win on Friday against the Worcester Red Sox...back-to-back homers from 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ and CF ANDREW PINCKNEY in the first inning propelled Rochester to a 5-0 lead before the WooSox came to bat, and the Red Wings offense never looked back en route to a 12-1 victory...Ortiz launched another homer in the sixth to cap off his eighth career multi-homer game, and 3B BRADY HOUSE tied his career-high with four hits at the plate...Rochester looks to run their winning streak to eight-straight games for the first time since 2022, sending LHP JACKSON KENT to the mound for his Triple-A debut...

The Red Wings have now won their first four road games of the season against Boston's top affiliate for the first time since 2022 (7).

KENT STOP WON'T STOP: LHP JACKSON KENT joins the Red Wings starting rotation tonight, after he was transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 5/21...The Illinois native made seven starts with the team to start the season, logging a 2.35 ERA (8 ER/30.2 IP) with 38 strikeouts and eight walks, a 0.88 WHIP and .176 batting average against...at the time of his promotion to Rochester, he led the Eastern League (min. 25.0 IP) in WHIP, held a share of the league-lead in fewest runs allowed (8), and ranked fourth in batting average against, H/9 (5.58) and K/BB (4.75)...

Kent has turned in at least 5.0 innings and allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last three starts, and four of his last five.

RISP-Y BUSINESS: Rochester hitters combined to log a season-high 16 hits last night, including at least two apiece from each of the first six hitters in the lineup and a 6-for-15 mark (.400) with runners in scoring position...this is highest hit total by a Red Wings offense since 7/29/2025 at CLT, and highest at Polar Park since 6/6/2023 in an 11-6 victory...with RISP this season, Rochester has logged the second-most hits (129), doubles (31), and boast the second-highest batting average (.283) among all International League teams...they also rank among the top five in OBP (T-4th, .369)...

No Red Wings team has hit at least .280 with RISP through a full season since 2008.

TWICE AS NICE: For his first time as a Red Wing, 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ notched a two-homer game in Friday night's contest, going 2-for-5 with five RBI and a walk...the Puerto Rico native's second homer of the game left the bat at 113.6 MPH, which is the hardest hit homer by a Red Wing in 2026, and hardest since Franchy Cordero hit one 114.9 MPH (4/23/2025 @ BUF)...in the month of May among hitters with 50 or fewer at bats, Ortiz is tied for the International League-lead in RBI with Charlotte's Oliver Dunn (16), and is part of a four-way tie for the league lead in home runs (5).

HOUSE ON FIRE: 3B BRADY HOUSE turned in his third career four-hit performance Friday night, all with Rochester, finishing 4-for-6 with a double, three RBI, and a run scored...it marked his first four-hit game since 5/2/25, also against Worcester...since the start of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level, the Georgia native carries a slash line of .307/.357/.519 with 13 home runs, a triple, 16 doubles, 44 RBI, and 43 runs scored...a .307 batting average over that span is highest among any Red Wing and 11th-best among all International League hitters (min. 200 AB)...

His third and final RBI of the night was the 200th of his Minor League career.

RB-I OF THE TIGER: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY went 2-for-4 Friday night with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored...the Alabama native has now notched a hit and an RBI in eight consecutive games, and has reached safely in 11-straight...eight-straight games with an RBI is the longest active streak in Minor or Major League Baseball, and is the longest streak by a Red Wing since Luis Garcia Jr. from 5/5-14 in 2022 (8 G)...the last Rochester hitter to drive in a run in nine-straight was Kennys Vargas in 2016 (5/11-20)...

Coming into his sixth Saturday contest this season, Pinckney is batting .375 (6-for-16) with a 1.037 OPS.

VERY PRESIDENTIAL: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN and C HARRY FORD each recorded multi-hit performances out of the first two spots in the order Friday night...Franklin finished 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, and three runs scored, while Ford logged a two-double game while adding an RBI, a walk, and a run scored...Ford has now picked up a hit in each of his last four games since 5/16, including a pair of multi-hit performances...Franklin led off the first inning with a double, a frame where he carries a .378 (14-for-37) batting average...after doubling to kick things off last night, he has now led off the Red Wings half of the first inning with a hit in 14 different games this season...

The Red Wings offense doubled six times last night for the first time since 6/28/2024 vs. IND (7 2B).

THE YO-HANDY MAN CAN: DH YOHANDY MORALES continued his hot stretch Friday night, going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, three runs scored, and a walk...through 18 games in May, Morales is batting .391 (27-for-69) with six homers, seven doubles, and a 1.229 OPS...through the first two months of the season, YoYo leads the Red Wings in batting average (.352), home runs (10), OBP (.433), slugging percentage (.599), OPS (1.032), hits (57), extra-base hits (20), total bases (97), and runs scored (37)...

Morales' second hit last night was the 150th of his Triple-A career.

PITCH PERFECT: Red Wings pitching limited Worcester to just three total hits in last night's win, kicked off by 2.0 hitless innings from opener RHP JACK SINCLAIR ...RHP HOLDEN POWELL followed and picked up his first win of the season and fifth as a Red Wing, allowing one earned on two hits across 2.2 innings of work...four different relievers combined to hold Worcester off the board following Powell, finished off by 1.0 perfect inning from RHP ZAK KENT ...in the month of May, Rochester relievers rank second among all Triple-A teams with a 1.27 WHIP and 3.16 ERA (30 ER/85.1 IP), while ranking fourth with a .212 batting average against and 6.96 hits per nine innings.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.