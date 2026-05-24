Tolentino Crushes Bats with One Swift Stroke

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On Star Wars Night at Huntington Park, over 9,100 fans turned out for a doubleheader between the Columbus Clippers and the visiting Louisville Bats. The home team fell in the first game 5-0, but in the galactic-themed nightcap, the Clippers made the visitors look like a bunch of stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herders by winning 7-3.

Columbus scored all seven runs in the 2nd inning, with the big blast coming in the form of a grand slam off the bat of second baseman Milan Tolentino, his seventh long ball this season.

The Clippers weren't done. Kahlil Watson crushed a two-run blast to center, which put Louisville behind by a full touchdown, 7-0.

Left-hander Ryan Webb (1-4) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 5.2 innings before departing with no runs on the scoreboard for the Bats.

The Clippers now stand at 26-24 on the season, while the Bats have an overall record of 28-22.

The Clippers and Bats conclude the Showdown for I-71 Series on Sunday, which is always Family Day at Huntington Park presented by Medical Mutual. Look for great family pack deals starting at $24 for two adults and up to four kids, and don't forget about the post-game Fun Run Around the Bases for fans of all ages. It's Signature Sunday - youngsters can get autographs from two Clippers players from the time gates open at noon until 12:20pm at the AAA Guest Services Window near the home plate gate. Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.