Tolentino Crushes Bats with One Swift Stroke
Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - On Star Wars Night at Huntington Park, over 9,100 fans turned out for a doubleheader between the Columbus Clippers and the visiting Louisville Bats. The home team fell in the first game 5-0, but in the galactic-themed nightcap, the Clippers made the visitors look like a bunch of stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herders by winning 7-3.
Columbus scored all seven runs in the 2nd inning, with the big blast coming in the form of a grand slam off the bat of second baseman Milan Tolentino, his seventh long ball this season.
The Clippers weren't done. Kahlil Watson crushed a two-run blast to center, which put Louisville behind by a full touchdown, 7-0.
Left-hander Ryan Webb (1-4) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 5.2 innings before departing with no runs on the scoreboard for the Bats.
The Clippers now stand at 26-24 on the season, while the Bats have an overall record of 28-22.
The Clippers and Bats conclude the Showdown for I-71 Series on Sunday, which is always Family Day at Huntington Park presented by Medical Mutual. Look for great family pack deals starting at $24 for two adults and up to four kids, and don't forget about the post-game Fun Run Around the Bases for fans of all ages. It's Signature Sunday - youngsters can get autographs from two Clippers players from the time gates open at noon until 12:20pm at the AAA Guest Services Window near the home plate gate. Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.
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