Grand Slam Walks Off Tides In Extras
Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl --- The Norfolk Tides (19-31) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-22), 8-4, in 10 innings on Saturday night at Vystar Park. The Tides were down most of the game, but made a final comeback in the ninth with their backs against the wall. However, it was Jacksonville that prevailed with a walk-off grand slam in extras.
Jacksonville scored two runs in the first inning and then neither team scored through the seventh. The Tides would manage to get just three hits through the first seven innings. One of those hits was from Heston Kjerstad on MLB Rehab, who finished the game 1-for-4.
Norfolk managed to scratch a run across in the eighth inning while capitalizing on an error with a runner on base. In the ninth, the Tides got runners on first and third with two outs. Down to their final strike, José Barrero knocked a two-run go-ahead double in the ninth.
The Jumbo Shrimp would end up tying the game at 3-3 in the ninth, forcing extras. Jud Fabian hit the go-ahead home run for the Tides in the top of the 10th, but Jacksonville managed to tie it up again in the bottom-half, then got a walk-off grand slam by Cody Morissette to beat Norfolk, 8-4.
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