May 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (19-29) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (30-19)

May 23 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Paul Campbell (0-4, 8.58) vs. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-2, 4.76)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Memphis Redbirds are set to play the fifth of a six-game series at Principal Park tonight for the Triple-A version of Cubs-Cardinals...right-hander Paul Campbell is set to make his eighth appearance of the season and his sixth start...left-hander Bruce Zimmermann will start for Memphis.

LAST FRIDAY NIGHT: The Iowa Cubs fell to the Memphis Redbirds by a 8-4 score last night... BJ Murray went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in all four runs...starter Javier Assad suffered the loss as he worked 3.2 innings and allowed five runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout... Luke Little, Zac Leigh and Yacksel Rios combined for 4.0 scoreless innings in relief and five strikeouts.

THE JAG: Prior to the Cubs game today, Kevin Alcántara received the call to join the Major League team in Chicago...Kevin has played in 41 games with the I-Cubs this season and has slashed .242/.339/.567 with six doubles, 15 home runs and 32 RBI...he ranks among the International League leaders in home runs (T-1st), extra-base hits (T-4th, 21), total bases (6th, 89) and slugging percentage (10th)...The Jaguar has played in 13 Major League games (all with the Cubs) and has hit .364 (5-for-21) with three runs and an RBI.

SWEEPING: Last week, the Nashville Sounds swept the Iowa Cubs in six games, including two walk-off losses...it marked the first time Iowa has been swept in a six-game series since July 23-28, 2024 vs. Indianapolis and the first time it has happened on the road in franchise history.

LITTLE SKID: The I-Cubs snapped their eight-game losing streak with a walk-off win Wednesday...it marks the longest losing streak in the International League this season, ahead of Omaha, who lost seven straight from April 22-29...in addition, it is the longest losing skid from the I-Cubs since they dropped nine straight July 23-Aug. 1, 2024.

DEALING WICKS: Thursday, Jordan Wicks made his seventh start of the season and worked 5.0 scoreless innings...in his last three starts (since May 9), Wicks has posted a 0.60 ERA (1 ER in 15.0 IP) with 12 strikeouts, marks the second-lowest in the ERA during that span.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, TYLER!: Iowa Cubs Tyler Beede celebrates his 33rd birthday today...he shares this date of birth with Hall of Famer Zack Wheat and former Chicago Cub Augie Galan ...in addition, Tyler shares a birthday with comedian Drew Carey and former Blink-182 drummer Scott Raynor.

DRIVING 'EM IN: Infielder BJ Murray tallied his first multi-hit game since May 14 last night and tallied a season-high four RBI...marked his first four-RBI game since Aug. 17, 2025 with Double-A Knoxville and his first career four-RBI game at the Triple-A level.

CONGRATS, PEDRO!: The Chicago Cubs announced yesterday that infielder Pedro Ram í rez has been called up to the Major Leagues...whenever he makes an appearance it will mark his MLB debut... Ram í rez has played in 43 games with Iowa and is batting .312 (53-for-170) with nine home runs, 40 RBI and 19 stolen bases...he is one of nine players in all of minor league baseball with at least 50 hits and 15 stolen bases.

ONE-NIL: The I-Cubs dropped a 1-0 score to the Memphis Redbirds Thursday...it marked the second 1-0 loss of the season for the Iowa Cubs, with the first happening on April 23 vs. Louisville...the I-Cubs have not won a 1-0 decision since Sept. 19, 2025 vs. Toledo.

RIVALRY: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds are facing off for the first time this season and first time Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2024...the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have also not faced off this season.

WALK THIS WAY: The I-Cubs walked 13 batters Tuesday night...it marks tied for third-most walks by an International League team this season and the most by the Iowa Cubs since they also walked 13 on July 18, 2025 vs. Columbus.

RUNNING WILD: The Iowa Cubs stole seven bases in Sunday's loss at Nashville, including three from James Triantos and two from Pedro Ram í rez ...it is tied for the fourth-most stolen bases by an International League team this season and the most from the I-Cubs since they also stole seven on May 14, 2025 vs. St. Paul.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

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