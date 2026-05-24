Stripers Strike Fast, Ride Shutdown Pitching to 5-1 Victory over Charlotte
Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (28-22) pushed three runs across in the first inning and got 5.0 excellent innings from Anthony Molina on the way to a 5-1 win over the Charlotte Knights (25-25) on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field. Gwinnett moved to 2-3 on the series
Decisive Plays: An RBI single off the bat of Rowdy Tellez, RBI double from Brewer Hicklen, and sacrifice fly from Brett Wisely got things going early for the Stripers, who led 3-0 in the first against Duncan Davitt (1-2). Gwinnett added two more in the third on a triple to deep left-center by Aaron Schunk to make it 5-0. Following Molina's scoreless start, Charlotte scored their lone run in the seventh on a two-out single to center from Rikuu Nishida. Joel Payamps (H, 1) and Ian Hamilton finished things off over the final 2.1 innings to finish the 5-1 victory.
Key Contributors: Hicklen (2-for-4, double, run, RBI) and Jim Jarvis (2-for-3, 2 doubles, run) combined to tally three of Gwinnett's four extra-base hits. Schunk (1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs) drove in two of the five runs. Molina (W, 2-2) threw a season-high 99 pitches over 5.0 innings (1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 SO). For Charlotte, Nishida (1-for-4, RBI) drove in the lone run.
Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 20-5 in games where they score first this season. Hicklen extended his hitting streak to nine games (.417, 15-for-36, 2 doubles, 1 homer, 4 RBIs, 1.056 OPS since May 14). Hamilton has not allowed a run over his last eight outings (7.2 innings) since May 1.
Next Game (Sunday, May 24): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights, 1:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field.It's Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial. Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).TV Broadcast: 12:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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