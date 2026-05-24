Stripers Strike Fast, Ride Shutdown Pitching to 5-1 Victory over Charlotte

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (28-22) pushed three runs across in the first inning and got 5.0 excellent innings from Anthony Molina on the way to a 5-1 win over the Charlotte Knights (25-25) on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field. Gwinnett moved to 2-3 on the series

Decisive Plays: An RBI single off the bat of Rowdy Tellez, RBI double from Brewer Hicklen, and sacrifice fly from Brett Wisely got things going early for the Stripers, who led 3-0 in the first against Duncan Davitt (1-2). Gwinnett added two more in the third on a triple to deep left-center by Aaron Schunk to make it 5-0. Following Molina's scoreless start, Charlotte scored their lone run in the seventh on a two-out single to center from Rikuu Nishida. Joel Payamps (H, 1) and Ian Hamilton finished things off over the final 2.1 innings to finish the 5-1 victory.

Key Contributors: Hicklen (2-for-4, double, run, RBI) and Jim Jarvis (2-for-3, 2 doubles, run) combined to tally three of Gwinnett's four extra-base hits. Schunk (1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs) drove in two of the five runs. Molina (W, 2-2) threw a season-high 99 pitches over 5.0 innings (1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 SO). For Charlotte, Nishida (1-for-4, RBI) drove in the lone run.

Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 20-5 in games where they score first this season. Hicklen extended his hitting streak to nine games (.417, 15-for-36, 2 doubles, 1 homer, 4 RBIs, 1.056 OPS since May 14). Hamilton has not allowed a run over his last eight outings (7.2 innings) since May 1.

Next Game (Sunday, May 24): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights, 1:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field.It's Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial. Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).TV Broadcast: 12:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.