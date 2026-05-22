Stripers Snap Four-Game Skid with 7-3 Win over Charlotte

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Adam Zebrowski homered and drove in three, and Jim Jarvis doubled and added three RBIs to lift the Gwinnett Stripers to (27-21) to a 7-3 win over the Charlotte Knights (24-24) on Thursday night at Gwinnett Field. The Stripers snapped a season-long four-game losing streak with their first win since May 15 vs. Durham.

Decisive Plays: Zebrowski's first career Triple-A homer (1) put Gwinnett ahead 2-0 against Hagen Smith (L, 0-4) in the second inning. Charlotte rallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth on an RBI double by Andy Weber. The Stripers retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Zebrowski and Jarvis both drew bases-loaded walks to make it 4-2. The Knights then tightened things up to 4-3 with a sixth-inning Rikuu Nishida sacrifice fly. Both sides held serve until the eighth inning, where the Stripers added a trio of runs by virtue of a two-run double from Jarvis and an infield hit by Luke Williams where Jarvis hustled home from second. Ian Hamilton retired the side in order in the ninth inning to secure a Stripers victory.

Key Contributors: Zebrowski (1-for-2, homer, 3 RBIs) and Jarvis (2-for-3, double, 3 RBI) drove in six of the seven Gwinnett runs. Stripers' starter Elieser Hernandez (W, 1-2) worked through 5.1 innings (7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO). For Charlotte, Weber (1-for-3, double, RBI) reached twice and drove in a run.

Noteworthy: Zebrowski homered on his first swing in a Stripers' uniform this season, just his fourth career Triple-A game. Jarvis has reached base safely in 40 of 42 games with Gwinnett this year. Hamilton extended his season-high scoreless innings streak to seven games (6.2 innings).

Next Game (Friday, May 22): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field.It's Halfway to Halloween and Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford. TV Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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