Stripers Strike Fast, Fall Late in 7-6 Series Finale Loss to Durham
Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (26-19) surged to leads of 5-0 and 6-1 early but slowly let it slip away to the Durham Bulls (19-26) in a 7-6 loss on Sunday evening at Gwinnett Field. Durham won the series 4-2.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers scored first for just the second time this series with a first-inning single by DaShawn Keirsey Jr., but left the bases loaded. In the second inning, Gwinnett plated four runs thanks to RBI singles from Brett Wisely, Brewer Hicklen and Keirsey Jr., as well as a bases-loaded walk by Ben Gamel to make it 5-0. Durham made it 6-1 in the third when Logan Davidson drove in a run, but Gwinnett answered with another RBI from Wisely to make it 6-1. From there, Durham hung up four runs between the fourth and fifth innings to close the gap to 6-5. In the eighth, Tatem Levins lifted a go-ahead homer (5) off James Karinchak (L, 2-2), which proved to be the difference in a 7-6 final.
Key Contributors: Hicklen (3-for-5, RBI) recorded his third multi-hit game of the series. Keirsey Jr. (3-for-5, 2 RBIs) capped off a good series at the plate by driving in two Stripers runs. For Durham, Cooper Kinney (3-for-4, RBI) recorded his second consecutive three-hit game, and Levins (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBI) notched the game-winning home run.
Noteworthy: Wisely reached base 15 times in the series after he did so twice on Sunday. Gwinnett lost their first series since going 0-3 vs. Memphis on Opening Weekend. Ian Hamilton extended his season-long scoreless streak to six games with a perfect ninth.
Next Game (Tuesday, May 19): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers and souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn and nachos, and $3 Sahlen's Hot Dogs. TV Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from May 17, 2026
- Bulls Battle Back for Series Win - Durham Bulls
- Clippers Break Even against Iowa and St. Paul - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Strike Fast, Fall Late in 7-6 Series Finale Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Omaha Clinches Series Win with 6-3 Victory over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Fail to Get Big Hit for Second Straight Day, Lose 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Split Doubleheader with Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Fall to Storm Chasers in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Walk off Iowa to Secure Series Sweep: May 17 Postgame Notes - Nashville Sounds
- Alderman, Olmstead Lead Jacksonville to Series Win in Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Scranton's Sixth-Inning Rally Too Much to Overcome in Sunday Loss - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Drop Series for First Time in 2026 Season to Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Split Twin Bill with Indians - Louisville Bats
- Tides, Knights Split Series in Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Charlotte Steamrolls Norfolk in Sunday Series Finale - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Take Series Finale vs. Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nashville Walks off Iowa 4-3, I-Cubs Drop Seventh in a Ro - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Blanked by Worcester Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Chaparro, Pinckney Combine for Three RBI in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Blank Bisons on Sunday Afternoon - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Shut out by Red Wings in Series Finale - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- May 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Play Ball Weekend Free Clinic Returns Saturday, June 6 - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo Bisons Discounted Family Packs for Star Wars, Fathers Day - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 17 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - May 17, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Strike Fast, Fall Late in 7-6 Series Finale Loss to Durham
- Durham Uses Four-Run First to Top Stripers 11-2
- Stripers' Pitching Strikes out 13 Bulls Behind Sizzling Bats in 9-2 Win
- Stripers' Rally Thwarted in 5-4 Loss to Durham
- Stripers Serve up Three Homers in 7-2 Loss to Durham