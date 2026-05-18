Stripers Strike Fast, Fall Late in 7-6 Series Finale Loss to Durham

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (26-19) surged to leads of 5-0 and 6-1 early but slowly let it slip away to the Durham Bulls (19-26) in a 7-6 loss on Sunday evening at Gwinnett Field. Durham won the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers scored first for just the second time this series with a first-inning single by DaShawn Keirsey Jr., but left the bases loaded. In the second inning, Gwinnett plated four runs thanks to RBI singles from Brett Wisely, Brewer Hicklen and Keirsey Jr., as well as a bases-loaded walk by Ben Gamel to make it 5-0. Durham made it 6-1 in the third when Logan Davidson drove in a run, but Gwinnett answered with another RBI from Wisely to make it 6-1. From there, Durham hung up four runs between the fourth and fifth innings to close the gap to 6-5. In the eighth, Tatem Levins lifted a go-ahead homer (5) off James Karinchak (L, 2-2), which proved to be the difference in a 7-6 final.

Key Contributors: Hicklen (3-for-5, RBI) recorded his third multi-hit game of the series. Keirsey Jr. (3-for-5, 2 RBIs) capped off a good series at the plate by driving in two Stripers runs. For Durham, Cooper Kinney (3-for-4, RBI) recorded his second consecutive three-hit game, and Levins (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBI) notched the game-winning home run.

Noteworthy: Wisely reached base 15 times in the series after he did so twice on Sunday. Gwinnett lost their first series since going 0-3 vs. Memphis on Opening Weekend. Ian Hamilton extended his season-long scoreless streak to six games with a perfect ninth.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 19): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers and souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn and nachos, and $3 Sahlen's Hot Dogs. TV Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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