Durham Uses Four-Run First to Top Stripers 11-2

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Durham Bulls (18-26) quickly jumped on the Gwinnett Stripers (26-18) with a four-run first inning and rode a strong outing from Brody Hopkins to secure an 11-2 victory on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field. The Bulls have taken a 3-2 series lead heading into Sunday's finale.

Decisive Plays: Durham's first inning was highlighted by an RBI single from Dom Keegan and a two-run double by Tatem Levins to make it 4-0 and chase Gwinnett starter Lucas Braun (L, 2-2). The Stripers got a run back in the second when a ground ball off the bat of Jair Camargo rolled off the glove of third baseman Raynel Delgado to make it 4-1. Durham tacked on two runs in both the third and fifth innings to make it 8-1. Luke Williams, who pitched the top of the ninth, cranked a solo homer (4) in the bottom of the ninth to make it 11-2.

Key Contributors: Williams (1-for-4, homer, RBI) drove in Gwinnett's only earned run and pitched in relief. Brett Wisely (2-for-4, double) reached three times for the second straight night. For Durham, Hopkins went 4.2 innings (3 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO) in a no-decision. Cooper Kinney (3-for-4, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) hit his first two home runs of the season.

Noteworthy: Wisely tallied his team-leading 14th double - third most in the International League - as he extended his hitting streak to six games. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. also extended his hitting streak to six games, going 1-for-3. Williams made his second pitching appearance of the season.

Next Game (Sunday, May 17): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 4:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Sunday Funday presented by COUNTRY Financial. Bring the whole family for a matinee game and enjoy Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 3:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.