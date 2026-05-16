Cole Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders at PNC Field

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that right-hander Gerrit Cole is slated for a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tonight at PNC Field. The RailRiders host the Syracuse Mets beginning at 6:05 P.M. The 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner is currently scheduled to start tonight for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Cole missed the entire 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He has made five appearances on this rehab assignment, two for Hudson Valley and three for Somerset, totaling 15 innings, 14 strikeouts, and two walks.

The 33-year-old was initially selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft but chose to attend UCLA rather than sign. Pittsburgh took Cole first overall in 2011, and he made his Major League debut two seasons later. After five seasons and 127 starts, he was traded to Houston, where he pitched for two years and went 35-10. In December 2019, Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million-dollar contract, the largest by any pitcher in history at the time.

In 2023, the six-time All-Star went 15-4 with an AL-best 2.63 ERA, striking out 222 and walking 48 over 209 innings to claim his first Cy Young honor. All told, Cole is 153-80 over 12 Major League seasons with 2,251 strikeouts in 317 games, all starts.

The RailRiders continue their series against Syracuse through Sunday. For tickets to any RailRiders game or promotional information, please visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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