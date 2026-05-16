Bisons Blast Way Past Worcester

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons used a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the second inning to shut out the Worcester Red Sox 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Inclement weather forced the game to be completed after four and a half innings.

The Bisons were able to use a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the second inning to open up a two-run lead against Worcester. Josh Rivera launched the first of the two home runs for his sixth of the season with one out against Alec Gamboa. Two batters later Je'Von Ward hit an opposite field solo home run to left field that doubled Buffalo's lead to 2-0. It was Ward's second home run in the last two games.

Josh Fleming worked five innings in his seventh start of the season. The left-hander scattered four hits over his five innings, striking out four batters and walking one. Following a pop up by Nate Eaton, heavy rain started to fall at the ballpark forcing the tarp to be placed on the field.

Josh Kasevich had a base hit in Buffalo's victory, helping the infielder extend his streak of base hits in 12 of the last 13 games. It follows a three-hit night on Friday where he drove in three runs as well. Rafael Lantigua had the other Bisons base hit in the game. He singled in the bottom of the first and was left stranded on base.

The Red Sox only had one base runner reach scoring position in the shutout loss. Matt Lloyd led off the top of the third inning. He did not advance any further after Fleming used a strikeout of Mikey Romero to end the inning.

Buffalo has won four of the first five games of the series and has a chance to win their fifth in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The first pitch at Sahlen Field is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com beginning at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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