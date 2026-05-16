Kasevich Leads Bisons to Win
Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Josh Kasevich collected a three-hit, three-RBI night to help lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 5-2 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night at Sahlen Field.
Kasevich came through with three RBI base hits in his first three at-bats for Buffalo. His run scoring base hit to left field in the bottom of the first inning scored RJ Schreck for a 1-0 Bisons advantage. Schreck started the inning with a walk against Worcester starter Cade Feeney.
The Red Sox answered back in the top of the second with a run to tie the game at one apiece. However, Kasevich once again helped the Bisons take advantage of a lead-off walk, this time in the bottom of the third inning. Je'Von Ward drew the walk against Kyle Keller and scored on Kasevich's second RBI of the game that gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead.
Kasevich's third RBI base hit of the game scored Ward once again. The outfielder began the bottom of the fifth inning with a double to center field, then advanced to third on a ground out by Schreck. A single back up the middle into left-center field by Kasevich extended the Bisons lead to 3-1 through five innings.
CJ Van Eyk worked his second quality start of the season, thanks in part to four ground ball double plays defensively. The right-hander pitched a season-high six and one-third innings for Buffalo. Van Eyk allowed two runs on five base hits, as well as two walks with a pair of strikeouts. His final out was a ground ball back to the mound off the bat of Allan Castro.
Worcester was able to trim the deficit to 3-2 with a run in the top of the seventh inning. But once again the Bisons had the answer. This time is was Ward hitting a lead-off home run against Wyatt Olds in the bottom of the seventh. The outfielder's first career Triple-A home run expanded Buffalo's lead to 4-2 through seven innings.
Carlos Mendoza added an RBI base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to provide even more insurance for the Bisons. Willie MacIver worked a one-out walk, stole second base and scored on an infield single by Mendoza for a 5-2 Bisons' advantage.
Tanner Andrews came out of the bullpen and was able to record the final four outs for his team best fourth save of the season in the three-run victory.
The Bisons and Worcester will meet for game five of their six-game series Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. The game can be seen on MyTV Buffalo with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire beginning at 1:00 p.m.
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