Pink Knights Top Tides for Second Straight Win
Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights donned pink jerseys as part of Pink Knights' 20th anniversary on Friday evening and bested the Norfolk Tides 4-1. It is the second straight victory for the Knights and the second consecutive game the pitching staff limited the Tides to a single run.
Eight of the nine innings played resulted in no runs from either team. The only frame that netted a run was the third. Norfolk used a sacrifice fly in the top half to claim a 1-0 lead. Charlotte quadrupled that number in the bottom half and took a 4-1 advantage.
The rally began with Michael Turner's 426-foot solo Home Run to centerfield. The next batter, LaMonte Wade Jr., clobbered his fifth round-tripper of the season and the Knights led 2-1. Later in the stanza, Korey Lee came through with a two-run single into center field; one of two hits in the ballgame for Lee.
Overall, neither team was very effective with runners in scoring position. The Tides went 0-for-9 while the Knights finished 1-for-15.
Charlotte's pitching staff overcame ten free passes thanks to 15 strikeouts between six different arms. Hagen Smith worked 3.2 innings and punched out six. Ben Peoples notched the win and moved to 3-0 on the year. Zach Franklin earned his second save with a strong ninth inning.
Wade Jr., Lee, Turner, Braden Montgomery, Oliver Dunn, and Mario Camilletti all finished with two base hits. Charlotte as a team outhit Norfolk 13-4.
The series is currently knotted up at two games apiece. Game five is set for Saturday evening at 6:05pm ET.
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