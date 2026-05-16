Winning Streak Ends at Five with 7-5 Defeat to Redbirds

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS - Matthew Etzel and Jesús Bastidas each homered on Friday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's five-game winning streak came to an end with a 7-5 loss to the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park.

With the score tied at five, Ramon Mendoza and Joshua Báez bashed back-to-back home runs to start the eighth against Jumbo Shrimp (23-20) reliever Luis Palacios (1-1), giving the Redbirds (26-17) a 7-5 advantage.

Ryan Fernandez then worked a perfect ninth to seal the win for Memphis.

Jacksonville got on the board first with a two-out rally in the second. Etzel walked and then Bastidas was hit by a pitch. Ethan O'Donnell and Jared Serna followed with RBI singles for the game's first runs.

Memphis immediately tied in the bottom of the second. Jimmy Crooks led off with a single and Mendoza walked. A passed ball advanced both runners and a Bligh Madris sacrifice fly brought in Crooks. Mendoza then scored on a wild pitch to tie things at two.

The Redbirds grabbed their first lead in the fourth. Crooks singled and scored on a Mendoza double. Madris smashed a two-run shot to right to widen the gap to 5-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp charged back in the fifth. Graham Pauley walked with one out. Two batters later, Etzel clocked a two-run homer. Bastidas then tied it at five by blasting a back-to-back shot.

Jacksonville will try again for a series win in Saturday's 7:35 p.m. ET first pitch. RHP Ryan Gusto (4-2, 5.16 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds LHP Quinn Mathews (01-3, 5.54 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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