Wendzel and Valdez Power Indians to Victory at Louisville

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Esmerlyn Valdez homered twice and Davis Wendzel matched his career high with five RBI as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Louisville Bats, 11-5, on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Indians (17-26) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Ronny Simon led off with a single and stole second base, Jhostynxon Garcia doubled him home, Enmanuel Valdez logged an RBI single and Wendzel doubled him home for the third run of the frame.

Nick Cimillo crushed his fourth home run of the season in the second inning off Darren McCaughan (L, 4-2) to put the score at 4-0. Louisville (25-18) put up their lone run until the ninth inning on a solo home run from Ivan Johnson.

The slugfest continued in the third frame as Esmerlyn Valdez socked a 112.0 mph rocket out of the yard to extend the lead, 5-1. He went to opposite field for a two-run blast in the fifth inning and Wendzel followed that with his first triple of the season for an 8-1 claim. Wendzel broke the game open with a three-run blast in the ninth. One more powerful moment arose with Noelvi Marte hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth, ending the scoring at 11-5.

Beau Burrows opened with a clean inning and Hunter Barco (W, 2-1) pitched the next 3.2 as the bulk man, allowing just one run and striking out a season-high seven batters.

Indianapolis and Louisville meet again on Saturday night at 7:15 PM ET for Game 5. RHP Wilber Dotel (2-3, 5.82) will be on the mound for Indy with RHP Chase Petty (2-3, 4.76) going for the Bats.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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