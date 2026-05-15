Callihan Homers in Indians Loss at Louisville

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tyler Callihan clubbed a two-run home run to briefly give the Indianapolis Indians the lead in the third inning, but the Louisville Bats used three long balls and scored the game's final three runs for a 4-2 triumph on Thursday evening at Louisville Slugger Field.

Home runs provided nearly all the offense for both teams, and Louisville's (25-17) Edwin Arroyo led off the bottom of the first with his ninth home run of the campaign. Michael Toglia and Rece Hinds would follow with solo shots of their own. The lone Bats run to not score on a long ball came across in the third when Héctor Rodríguez singled home Arroyo.

Callihan came to the plate in the third inning with Shawn Ross aboard. He belted a pitch over the right field wall and gave Indianapolis (16-26) a brief lead, 2-1. Rodríguez's single would negate the Indy advantage, and the added homers provided a lead and insurance for the Bats.

Davis Daniel (W, 5-3) worked 5.0 innings and struck out seven to earn the victory. In his final inning of work, he fired an immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches. Jose Franco (S, 1) fanned six and tossed the final three innings to pick up the save for Louisville.

Indy starter José Urquidy (L, 0-3) took the loss after he allowed three runs over his 5.0 frames.

The Indians will look to get back on track with a Friday night matchup against the Bats at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is slated for 7:15 PM ET. Indy has a yet-to-be-named opener ahead of bulk man LHP Hunter Barco (1-1, 3.38) in Friday's contest and Louisville will send RHP Darren McCaughan (4-1, 8.13) to the mound.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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