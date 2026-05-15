Saints and Clippers Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader on Friday
Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Mother Nature did not cooperate on Thursday night and thus the St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers, who had seven of their 18 games in 2025 postponed or cancelled due to rain, were washed out. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday night with game one beginning at 4:37 p.m. Game 2 will begin approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of Game 1. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
Fans who had tickets for Thursday's game, will receive a ticket exchange in their account (found under the exchange tab of their ticket portal) equal to the price of their ticket. Fans that purchased tickets in person will need to redeem their tickets in person at the box office to a future 2026 Saints regular season game. Box office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Saints will send LHP Aaron Rozek (0-0, 0.00) to the mound in game one against Clippers RHP Austin Peterson (0-1, 1.69). The Saints will go with RHP Mike Paredes (2-1, 4.58) in game two against Clippers RHP Pedro Avila (1-3, 7.67). Game 1 can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, while Game 2 can be seen on FOX 9+. Both games can also be seen on MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
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