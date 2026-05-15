Buffalo Bisons Best Red Sox 4-3 at Sahlen Field
Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons scored the four runs they would need for victory Thursday night in the second inning and then held on to capture a 4-3 victory over the WooSox in the third game o their six-game series from Sahlen Field.
Josh Rivera, Carlos Mendoza and Ryan McCarty all drove in runs in the big inning as the Herd improved to 4-1 in their last five games and 21-21 on the season.
Worcester was able to jump out to a 1-0 lead against Chad Dallas and the Bisons thanks to a lead-off home run by the first batter of the game. Nick Sogard hit a solo home run to center field for a 1-0 Red Sox advantage. However, Dallas worked four innings, allowing a total of two hits and one run with two walks and five strikeouts. The right-hander has struck out 11 batters in his last two outings.
That allowed the Bisons to bring eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning and turn their one-run deficit into a three-run lead. Charles McAdoo led off the bottom of the inning with a base hit and was followed by a double off the bat of Riley Tirotta.
McAdoo scored on an infield base hit by Josh Rivera, while Tirotta scored on batter later on an infield groundout by Carlos Mendoza. Rivera was able to increase Buffalo's lead to two runs on a base hit to right field by Ryan McCarty. His RBI single was followed by a base hit by RJ Schreck. A fielding error allowed McCarty to score and give Buffalo a 4-1 lead after two innings.
Schreck had base hits in each of his first two at-bats for Buffalo and walked in his third plate appearance. Rivera also had three base hits, including a double in the bottom of the sixth inning, in addition to a walk in the bottom of the fourth. He added his 22nd RBI of the season
Devereaux Harrison was the first reliever out of the Bisons bullpen and worked one and two-third innings before left-hander Brendan Cellucci took over with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Cellucci retired all four batters he faced, including a strikeout to end the top of the sixth.
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