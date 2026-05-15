Norfolk Drops First Game At Charlotte

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (17-25) fell to the Charlotte Knights (20-22), 4-1, on Thursday night at Truist Field. Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad were given the night off on MLB Rehab in the loss.

Trey Gibson made the start for Norfolk. He went 4.0 innings and allowed the one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five. He threw 65 pitches, 41 for strikes. He would get tagged with the loss because the Tides would not hold the lead at any point during the game.

Payton Eeles led the Tides in offense, going 2-for-2 with two walks. The lone Tides run came in the eighth inning, where they loaded the bases with no outs. However, they would only score one run on a double play ground out. The Tides would go on to lose, 4-1.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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