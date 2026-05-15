Norfolk Drops First Game At Charlotte
Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (17-25) fell to the Charlotte Knights (20-22), 4-1, on Thursday night at Truist Field. Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad were given the night off on MLB Rehab in the loss.
Trey Gibson made the start for Norfolk. He went 4.0 innings and allowed the one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five. He threw 65 pitches, 41 for strikes. He would get tagged with the loss because the Tides would not hold the lead at any point during the game.
Payton Eeles led the Tides in offense, going 2-for-2 with two walks. The lone Tides run came in the eighth inning, where they loaded the bases with no outs. However, they would only score one run on a double play ground out. The Tides would go on to lose, 4-1.
International League Stories from May 14, 2026
- Iowa Drops Fourth Game in a Row, Falls to Nashville 6-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Charlotte Pitches a Gem on O's 50th Anniversary Night - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Club Five Home Runs to Down Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers' Rally Thwarted in 5-4 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Callihan Homers in Indians Loss at Louisville - Indianapolis Indians
- Buffalo Bisons Best Red Sox 4-3 at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Malloy and Bush Jr. Lead Charge in Thursday Win - Durham Bulls
- Chaparro Drives in Two, Pinckney Adds Two Hits, RBI in Game Three - Rochester Red Wings
- Norfolk Drops First Game At Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs Snap Losing Streak as Otto Kemp Collects Four Hits and Bullpen Posts Six Shutout Frames - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints and Clippers Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader on Friday - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Hammer Three Homers in 4-2 Win over Indians - Louisville Bats
- May 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Rally from Four-Down Again, Win 7-6 in 10 Innings - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- YES Network Scheduled to Air Nine RailRiders Games in 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Draws Sellout Crowd for Thursday Loss to Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 19-24 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - May 14, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.