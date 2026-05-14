Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-22) vs. Rochester Red Wings (22-19)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Tucker Davidson (2-1, 5.27) vs. RHP Trevor Gott (1-0, 3.31)

HOT WWWWWINGS: On a wild, run-filled Wednesday night, the Rochester Red Wings overpowered the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with six extra-base hits and came out on top by a score of 13-11...Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 7-2 lead after two innings, but the Red Wings responded with a nine-run third and carried that momentum to their fifth-straight victory...1B YOHANDY MORALES homered twice in the third inning alone, and finished with three hits and three RBI out of the fourth spot in the lineup...the first four batters in the Red Wings order combined for nine total hits, including a homer and a double from RF DYLAN CREWS, who drove in a game-high four RBI...Rochester looks to run their season-long winning streak to six games tonight, sending RHP TREVOR GOTT to the mound for his second career start...the IronPigs will counter with southpaw Tucker Davidson...

Last night's victory marked the Red Wings 150th against Lehigh Valley since their inception in 2008.

GOTT MILK?: Taking the mound to open for Rochester tonight will be RHP TREVOR GOTT ...this will be his second career start, and first since 6/20/2021 vs. Salt Lake (LAA), with Triple-A Sacramento (SF)...the Kentucky native has made 12 appearances out of the bullpen this season, with a 3.31 ERA (6 ER/16.1 IP) while striking out 16 and walking eight...he is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA (1 ER/8.0 IP) across six night games.

THERE'S YO(YO) STOPPING HIM: Pacing the Red Wings offense with three hits out of the cleanup spot last night was 1B YOHANDY MORALES ...the second round pick in 2023 finished the night 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored...both of his homers came in the third, making him the first Red Wing to homer twice in one inning since Lee Granger on July 29, 1985 vs. Toledo...Morales has now turned in three consecutive three-hit games for the first time in his professional career, logging nine hits in 13 at-bats (.692) with six XBH (3 HR, 3 2B) since Sunday afternoon...he has also knocked in an RBI and logged an XBH in four-straight games, both of which are tied for the longest active streaks in the International League...through the early part of the season, the Miami product now leads the IL with a 1.033 OPS, and ranks third with a .598 SLG and .348 batting average (46-for-132)...he also ranks among the top 10 in homers (T-5th, 9), OBP (6th, .435), hits (T-6th, 46), and total bases (T-6th, 79)...he is one of three Red Wings (min 100 AB) to carry an OPS north of 1.000 through 5/14, joining James Wood (1.041, 2024) and Luis Garcia Jr. (1.085, 2022)...

When playing at home, Morales ranks second in the IL with a 1.177 OPS and .719 SLG, and ranks third with a .406 batting average (26-for-64).

He is the sixth IL player since at least 2004 to homer twice in an inning...he is the first since 6/6/2024, when both Bryan Lavastida and Johnathan Rodriguez did so for Columbus.

BAT INTENTIONS: The Red Wings offense exploded for a season-high 13 runs last night, their most in a game since a 14-run outburst on 8/13/2025 vs. Syracuse...12 of those runs came through the first three innings of the ballgame, marking the first time Rochester has plated double-digit runs before the fourth inning since 6/5/2021 at Worcester, and first time they have done so at ESL Ballpark since 8/22/2019 vs. BUF...nine of those runs came in the third inning, the eighth time since at least 2004 that Rochester has scored at least nine times in a single inning (last, 5/20/25 at SYR)...over the last six games since 5/7, the Red Wings have combined to launch the second-most homers in the International League (12)...they are also T-2nd with a .872 OPS, rank third with 33 walks, and are T-3rd with a .495 SLG...

The first four hitters in the Red Wings lineup combined for nine hits and five XBH for the 16th time since at least 2004 and first time since 8/26/2025 at JAX... this is the first time they have done so against Lehigh Valley since 9/18/2022.

THE BOY WHO RAKED: Batting second and catching for Rochester last night, C HARRY FORD went 2-for-4 at the plate and logged his fourth double of the season...the WBC representative for Great Britain added three RBI, a walk and two runs scored to his line...this marked his first three-RBI game since 8/1/2025 at Sugar Land (HOU) with Triple-A Tacoma (SEA)...Ford has now hit safely in five of his last six games dating back to 5/6 at SYR, carrying a .300 batting average (6-for-20) with a .481 OBP over that stretch...the former Seattle Mariners farmhand is hitting .241 (13-for-54) across 15 games at ESL Ballpark, versus a .154 (8-for-52) mark on the road.

TREY-SER BEAMS: SS TREY LIPSCOMB joined in on the offensive onslaught last night, going 2-for-4 with his sixth home run of the season, two RBI and two runs scored...the right-handed hitter out of Maryland has tallied 72 extra-base hits at the Triple-A level since he debuted in 2024 (all with ROC), third-most of any Red Wing in the Nationals era behind Jake Noll (108) and Travis Blankenhorn (102), and sixth most among any Rochester hitter in the Statcast era (since 2015, one behind Zander Wiel)...

Five of his six homers this season have been off right-handed pitching, and four, including last night, have led off the inning.

FRANKLINSTEIN: Out of the leadoff spot last night, LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN logged one of six multi-hit performances from Red Wings hitters...the Kansas native finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, and a run scored...he has now picked up a hit in six-straight games and scored a run in each of his last seven dating back to 5/6...seven consecutive games with a run scored is the longest streak by a Red Wing this season, and is the longest active streak in the International League...since making his Triple-A debut on 3/28/2025 with Triple-A Iowa, Franklin leads the IL in walks (106), ranks second in OBP (.394), fourth in batting average (.272) and total hits (158), eighth in SLG (.416, just behind ANDREW PINCKNEY: .427), and ninth in total bases (241)...

Franklin is now one run shy of 100 at the Triple-A level, and two hits shy of 350 in his professional career.

HE'S LEVI-TATING!: Playing in his seventh game of the season last night, 2B LEVI JORDAN logged his first multi-hit game since 9/12/2025 with Louisville, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of runs scored...all six of Jordan's hits have come at ESL Ballpark this season, where he carries a .462 batting average (6-for-13) with a double, an RBI, two walks and five runs scored.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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