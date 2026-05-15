'Pigs Snap Losing Streak as Otto Kemp Collects Four Hits and Bullpen Posts Six Shutout Frames
Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-22) got plus performances on all sides of the ball as they snapped their four-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings (22-20) on Thursday night at ESL Ballpark.
Rochester struck first with a two spot in the last of the first inning on an Andres Chaparro two-run single, but the 'Pigs had an immediate answer. With two outs in the second, Paul McIntosh doubled home Christian Cairo and Steward Berroa followed with his fourth homer of the season to jump the 'Pigs in front.
An Andrew Pinckney RBI groundout tied things for the Red Wings in the third but the 'Pigs pulled away in the fourth when Berroa singled home Cairo to make it 4-3.
The 'Pigs bullpen took over in the fourth, kicking off a stretch of six shutout innings. Michale Mercado (W, 1-0) began things with two scoreless, striking out three before Grant Holman followed him with two more shutdown frames, striking out two.
A pair of two-out RBI singles from Otto Kemp (his fourth hit of the night) and Liover Peguero gave the Pigs some breathing room in the eighth.
Seth Johnson (S, 4) finished things off for the 'Pigs, pitching the eighth and ninth near spotlessly, allowing just two hits, striking out two.
Holden Powell (L, 0-1) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing one run in 3.1 innings of relief.
The IronPigs and Red Wings will tee it up again on Friday, May 15th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Alan Rangel gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Chandler Champlain for Rochester.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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