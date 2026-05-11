IronPigs Drop Finale and Series to Buffalo

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-20) could not keep pace with the Buffalo Bisons (19-20) offense in an 11-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Buffalo hit the ground running, plating two runs in the first on RBI singles for RJ Schreck and Carlos Mendoza. Their bats stayed silent the next three innings before erupting for five in the fifth on a two-run double for RJ Schreck and three-run homer for Willie MacIver.

Bryan De La Cruz went deep, his fifth of the year, to open the fifth for the 'Pigs to get them on the board.

The 'Pigs scratched out another run on a Paul McIntosh RBI groundout in the seventh, but Buffalo put the game to rest with four in the eighth as Charles McAdoo plated two more with a base hit before RBI singles for Schreck and MacIver made it 11-2.

Josh Fleming (1-2) picked up the win for the Bisons, allowing just one run over five frames while Bryse Wilson took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs (six earned) in 4.2 innings.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs hit the road and start a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings at ESL Ballpark, beginning on Tuesday, May 12th. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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