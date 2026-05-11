Cosmic Baseball at Coca-Cola Park May 14th, 15th, & 16th

Published on May 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - From May 14th thru the 16th, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be hosting Cosmic Baseball with all three dates brimming up to max capacity at Coca-Cola Park.

Media are invited to take in this truly one-of-a-kind glow-in-the-dark party extravaganza. 2026 IronPigs media credentials will be honored for all three games. If you have not applied for an IronPigs media credential yet, please contact Sam Jellinek, Manager, Broadcasting & Media Relations (sjellinek@ironpigsbaseball.com). All attending media are politely requested to RSVP to Sam Jellinek (sjellinek@ironpigsbaseball.com) as well and include what date(s) you plan to attend. Both IronPigs and Cosmic Baseball representatives will be available for interviews.

The Cosmic Takeover Tour turned Coca-Cola Park into a party on May 16th & 17th, 2025 with both games selling out. The event captivated the Lehigh Valley and can be relived HERE & HERE.

With additional events like Banana Ball, Let Freedom Sing, Liberty Ignited, and more, Coca-Cola Park has turned into a the capitol of fun and entertainment in the Lehigh Valley, driving tourism and economic impact in the region.

Thanks to an outpouring of phenomenal fan support, the first two dates for Cosmic Baseball sold out in record time, with plenty of individuals still left waiting in the ticket lottery. Because of this, the IronPigs and Cosmic Baseball added a third game (May 14th), making the IronPigs THE FIRST team to ever host Cosmic Baseball for three consecutive dates.

In the second edition of Cosmic Baseball's nationwide tour, the IronPigs and Coca-Cola Park are the only organization out of the over 30 tour dates to have been granted a third game in order to accommodate the interest and demand from the IronPigs fanbase and the entire Lehigh Valley region.

Making sports history, Cosmic Baseball uses the world's only stadium grade black lights. The IronPigs will be one of the stops for Cosmic Baseball in 2026 as they once again travel to multiple cities across the U.S. The organization blends traditional baseball with over the top fan engagement with a combination of top level players, music and mind-bending special effects.

"Cosmic Baseball" is regular baseball in a party atmosphere, played under blacklights that make the team's specially-designed, UV-reactive uniforms, balls, bats and bases glow in the dark.

Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect when joining the tour in 2026.

The Chili Peppers Baseball Organization, based out of Colonial Heights, VA, created the eye-popping Cosmic experience during the summer of 2024. The demand nationally to create the COSMIC TAKEOVER TOUR was spurred by the wait list of over 50,000 fans wanting to be a part of sports history over a two-month span, after media attention from CNN, FOX News, ABC, The Today Show, ESPN, MLB Network, TBS Television Japan and many more.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.