Bisons/Sahlen's Extend Thursday's 'Race Night' Festivities to Ballpark's Plaza

Published on May 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they have partnered with Sahlen's to extend their 'Race Night at the Ballpark' festivities out onto the ballpark's plaza before and during the Herd's game against the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday, May 14.

With sports fans eager to get downtown and enjoy the action and fun on May 14, the Bisons and Sahlen's will be offering $3.00 Sahlen's Hot Dogs & Peanuts on the plaza from 5-7 p.m. There will be a Race Car Display on the plaza from Sahlen's and Watkins Glen International, including a NASCAR Cup Series car, a TDS IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car, the #42 Team Sahlen Porsche Cayman, a Big Indian Motorsports drift car, and an official Watkins Glen International Pace Car.

Sahlen's will also be on the plaza giving fans a preview of their new Firecracker™ Hot & Spicy Hot Dog - this new limited edition hot dog will be available at grocery stores beginning this Memorial Day to help celebrate 250 years of America.

The plaza, food offering and race car display will be open to the public.

Fans wishing to attend the Bisons Race Night at the Ballpark Game (6:05 p.m.) can purchase game tickets for ONLY $10 each as part of the team's 'Family Value Night' promotion, presented by AAA Insurance. Inside the ballpark, Race Night will include Ticket Prizes to races at Watkins Glen as well the club's first ever FASTEST Fireworks Show of the Season, as all the show's fireworks will be set off at the same time for one unforgettable display. Tickets are available at the Sahlen Field Box Office and online at Bisons.com.

For more information on Race Night at the Ballpark and the team's plaza event, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







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