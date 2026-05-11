Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: May 12 to May 17

Published on May 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, MAY 12 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

LHP RYAN RAMSEY (2-3, 4.70 ERA) VS. RHP DYLAN FILE (3-0, 3.68 ERA)

NOTHING BUT BASEBALL NIGHT: No promotions, no ad reads, no videos, no nothing. Just baseball. PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 A.M.

RHP MITCH SPENCE (1-2, 4.95 ERA) VS. LHP BRYAN SAMMONS (0-3, 4.66 ERA)

THURSDAY, MAY 14 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

TBD VS. RHP SAWYER GIPSON-LONG (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

$3 THURSDAY: Get hot dogs, Lay's chips, ice cream cones, 16oz Pepsi products, 12oz Busch Light cans, Ale Storm and select tickets for just $3 each, while supplies last. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank TAKE MEOWT TO THE BALLGAME: Bring your leashed or crated cat with you out the ballpark. Fans with cats are asked to sit in the right field berm or section 101. | Presented By Evergreen Veterinary Clinic

FRIDAY, MAY 15 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

RHP AARON SANCHEZ (0-4, 7.11 ERA) VS. RHP TROY WATSON (0-0, 4.91 ERA)

WILD KINGDOM NIGHT: We celebrate Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, currently airing on NBC. | Presented By Mutual of Omaha FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a Friday Fireworks show!

SATURDAY, MAY 16 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

TBD VS. RHP CARL EDWARDS JR. (1-2, 5.29 ERA)

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: We celebrate America's Military personnel, featuring vehicle displays around the concourse. | Presented by Cobalt Credit Union

SUNDAY, MAY 17 VS. TOLEDO MUD HENS

FIRST PITCH: 2:05 P.M. | GATES: 1:00 P.M.

LHP RYAN RAMSEY (2-3, 4.70 ERA) VS. RHP DYLAN FILE (3-0, 3.68 ERA)

BELLEVUE COMMUNITY NIGHT: We welcome and celebrate our friends from the community of Bellevue out to Werner Park. | Presented by Leonard Management McDonald's KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game. Kids must be able to run by themselves and may not be accompanied by a parent or guardian. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha FAMILY FUNDAY: Fun for everyone, featuring Wildlife Encounters, face painters, ballon artists, or another fun activity. | Presented by CHI Health PLAY CATCH ON THE FIELD: Fans are invited to play catch in the outfield after the game.

BROADCAST GUIDE

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV. The entire series can also be heard on the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and News Talk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: Omaha leads 60-57 (.513) IN 2025: Omaha won 7 of 18 games against Toledo (.389) LAST SERIES: April 21 to 26 @ Toledo, 2026, 1-5 (.167) LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: July 8 to 13, 2025, 1-5 (.167)

GENTRY IS BACK IN TOWN

Omaha will host former Storm Chaser outfielder Tyler Gentry back at Werner Park for the first time as an opponent. Kansas City drafted Gentry in 2020 out of Alabama and he played 5 seasons in the Royals organization, including 3 seasons with Omaha, before his release this March. Gentry played 364 games for the Storm Chasers between 2023 and 2025, the 4th-most games played by an Omaha player in the Storm Chasers era (since 2011). He ranks 3rd all-time in Storm Chasers-era history in walks (162), 6th in doubles (69) and 6th in home runs (41).

REVENGE AGAINST THE MUD HENS

The Storm Chasers have a pair of former Mud Hens ready to go in this week's matchup. Infielder Kevin Newman and reliever Anthony Gose both played part of a season for Toledo, with Newman playing 15 games for the Mud Hens at the end of 2025. Gose started his career as an outfielder, and played 50 games for the Mud Hens in 2016, in his final year as a full-time position player.

OMAHA EXPERIENCE

Toledo Mud Hens reliever Konnor Pilkington has history pitching in Omaha, making a strong start for Mississippi State when he pitched in the 2018 College World Series. Pilkington earned the win with 6.0 innings of 2-run ball for the Bulldogs against North Carolina, putting Mississippi State just 1 victory away from the CWS Finals.

A NEBRASKA HERO TURNED VILLAIN

Toledo Mud Hens infielder Max Anderson will return to Nebraska to play for the first time since his collegiate days with the Huskers. The Kansas City native played 3 seasons for the University of Nebraska from 2021 to 2023, ranking 4th all-time with 395 total bases for the Huskers, 8th all-time with 38 home runs, and 18th all-time with 229 hits. He was also named All-Big Ten in both 2021 and 2023.







International League Stories from May 11, 2026

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