Storm Chasers Shut out Indians to Force Series Split

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - The Omaha Storm Chasers (17-21) forced a series split with the Indianapolis Indians (15-24) with a 9-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Kameron Misner and Drew Waters each went 3-for-4 with Misner scoring and driving in 3 runs and Waters bringing home 5.

Omaha was first onto the scoreboard with a run in the top of the 1st inning, with Waters singling Misner home for a 1-0 Storm Chasers lead.

With a run of support, Ethan Bosacker opened the game with 3.2 hitless and scoreless innings on the mound, striking out 4 in his 3rd start of the year. Major League rehabber Bailey Falter (1-0) took over behind Bosacker, stranding an inherited runner in the 4th to begin a 2.1-inning scoreless outing.

Up 1-0 for the first four innings, Omaha scored 3 in the 5th, on a 2-run double from Misner and an RBI double from Waters. Misner and Waters drew bases-loaded walks in the 6th, giving the Chasers a 6-0 lead.

John Rave added a run in the 7th with an RBI single, then Misner tripled to open the 8th and Waters connected for a 2-run homer that brought the score to the 9-0 that held to be final.

Behind Bosacker and Falter, the Storm Chasers got hitless and scoreless innings of relief from Helcris Olivárez, Anthony Gose and Jose Cuas to finish off the series finale victory. Indianapolis was limited to 2 singles off Falter, while the pitching staff combined to strike out 12 in the win.

Rave and Gavin Cross each recorded 2-hit games, while Luke Maile drew a pair of walks.

The Storm Chasers will return home and open a 6-game series with the Toledo Mud Hens Tuesday at Werner Park with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch in the series opener and Ryan Ramsey slated to start for Omaha.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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