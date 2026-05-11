RailRiders Close Worcester Series with a Victory
Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Worcester Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Ali Sanchez and Yanquiel Fernandez homered to snap a two-game skid at Polar Park.
Sanchez staked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 1-0 advantage in the top of the second. The catcher drilled a 3-2 slider from Alec Gamboa over the wall in left for his fourth homer of the season and the early lead.
Worcester tied the game in the third on a run-scoring double from Mikey Romero.
Elmer Rodriguez worked the first 4.2 innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing a run on six hits with two walks, a hit batter, and six strikeouts. Gamboa surrendered the solo home run in five innings with four strikeouts.
In the sixth, Fernandez launched a Jack Anderson pitch 439 feet to right with a runner on for a 3-1 lead; the outfielder's third home run of the series and ninth of the year.
Danny Watson (3-0) followed Rodriguez with 1.1 scoreless innings. Brad Hanner struck out five of the seven batters he faced. Zach Messinger induced a game-ending double play for his first save of the season. Anderson (1-2) took the loss for Worcester.
Sanchez, Jonathan Ornelas, and Payton Henry had two hits apiece to pace the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre attack. Sanchez threw out three baserunners from behind the dish.
The win was the 500th of RailRiders' skipper Shelley Duncan's career, including 269 at the helm of the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate.
The RailRiders host the Syracuse Mets this week at PNC Field. To purchase tickets or view the upcoming promotions, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
20- 17
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