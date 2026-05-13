Beck, RailRiders Ride Two-Hitter, Grand Slam to Matinee Victory

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shutout the Syracuse Mets 7-0 in their Thursday STEM school day contest. They were boosted by a great start from Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck and a six-run fourth inning thanks to a Kenedy Corona grand slam.

SWB got on the board early in the first inning. Marco Luciano doubled to reach and Oswaldo Cabrera singled him home for a 1-0 advantage.

The RailRiders found their offense in the fourth frame. The RailRiders had three consecutive singles to load the bases with nobody out. Jonathan Ornelas knocked in a pair with his own hit and Duke Ellis reached on a fielder's choice to load them again. Kenedy Corona smashed an 83mph slider to left center field for a grand slam, his first homer as a RailRider. It was 7-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In the meantime, starter Brendan Beck (W, 3-2) impressed going 5.2 innings of one-hit ball. After walking a batter in the first, the only other baserunner he allowed was a single from Christian Arroyo in the fourth frame. Beck tied a career-high nine strikeouts on 80 pitches.

Brad Hanner finished the sixth inning and tossed a clean seventh, throwing ten pitches all for strikes. Kervin Castro took the team through the final two frames and struck out five batters to help seal the victory.

The RailRiders continue their week-long series against Syracuse on Thursday evening. Adam Kloffenstein is set for the first pitch against Mets #1 prospect Jonah Tong. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 21-18







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.