Bastidas Blasts Two Homers, Shrimp Score Eight in Fifth to Beat Redbirds

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS - Jesús Bastidas bashed two home runs and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored eight runs in the fifth inning on Tuesday to blow by the Memphis Redbirds 15-5 at AutoZone Park.

With Jacksonville (21-19) trailing 4-3, Bastidas led off the fifth with a double against Memphis (25-15) starter Bruce Zimmermann (4-1). After a strikeout, Deyvison De Los Santos tied the game with an RBI single to left. Jacob Berry followed with a base hit to put runners on the corners. Agustín Ramírez's swinging bunt base hit brought in De Los Santos to give the Jumbo Shrimp the lead. A Berry steal of third coupled with an error brought in another run. After a fly out, Ramírez stole third and scored on a passed ball. Kemp Alderman then cracked a solo shot to make it 8-4 and chase Zimmermann from the game.

Redbirds reliever Hancel Rincon came in and promptly gave up base hits to Matthew Etzel and Andrew Pintar. Bastidas blasted a three-run shot to widen the gap to 11-4.

After Dax Fulton (2-2) worked 5.0 innings, Nelson Velázquez walked against Jumbo Shrimp reliever Stephen Jones to start the sixth. After a strikeout, Ramon Mendoza walked. Bryan Torres then singled in Velázquez to cut the Memphis deficit to 11-5.

With the same score in the eighth, De Los Santos walked and Berry, who had three hits, doubled with two outs. A Ramírez single resulted in a pair of runs to make it 13-5.

The Jumbo Shrimp added the finishing touches in the ninth. Etzel walked with one out to bring up Pintar, who cracked a long two-run homer to left to set the final margin at 15-5.

The Redbirds jumped out to a hot start in the first inning. Torres led off with a walk before Joshua Báez cracked a two-run shot. Blaze Jordan followed with a base hit before moving to second on a wild pitch. After a pair of outs, Velázquez hit the second two-run bomb of the inning to put Memphis in front 4-0.

Jacksonville answered in the second. Etzel went deep with one out for their first run. Pintar walked before Bastidas smashed a two-run long ball to cut the gap to 4-3.

Jacksonville and Memphis meet in Wednesday's 1:05 p.m. ET matinee. LHP Braxton Garrett (0-2, 2.30 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds LHP Brycen Mautz (0-1, 2.97 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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