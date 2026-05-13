Bush Ties Career High Hits in Bulls Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Lawrenceville, GA - Logan Davidson, Blake Sabol and Carson Williams each homered to lead the Durham Bulls past first-place Gwinnett 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Gwinnett Field.

With the game 0-0 in the fifth, Davidson drove the first pitch from Victor Mederos over the right field wall to put the Bulls (16-25) ahead. Three batters later, Sabol connected for a two-run shot to right-center. Williams' homer was drilled inside the left field foul pole against Javy Guerra in the seventh to cap the Bulls' offensive day.

Durham amassed 14 hits in the win, with Homer Bush matching a career-high with four.

Dom Keegan collected three singles.

Gwinnett (25-16) scored two unearned runs against reliever Cam Booser in the fifth to close the gap to 4-2. Errors on throws by Raynel Delgado and Williams set up the inning.

However, the inning was stunted thanks to a running catch in left-center by Justyn-Henry Malloy with the bases loaded.

Jon Heasley (W, 2-2) worked the final 4 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball to earn the win.

Ty Johnson pitched four shutout frames in his second start of the season.

With the series tied, the third game is slated for Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET with Mason Englert (0-0, 0.00) expected to start against Owen Murphy (1-1, 5.59).

Notes: Bush's four-hit game was the third of his career and his first at Triple-A. Bush went 4-5 with Double-A Montgomery on July 8th against Chattanooga. His other was while he was still in the San Diego Padres organization, going 4-4 for Double-A San Antonio on September 17, 2023 against Springfield. Two of Bush's hits on Wednesday were infield singles... Johnson fanned six over four scoreless innings in his second start of the season.

Johnson has now thrown 9 1/3 shutout innings with 11 strikeouts thus far... Throwing errors by Delgado and Williams were their second errors in as many games in the Gwinnett series.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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