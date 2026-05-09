Bush Draws Walk-Off Walk to Clinch Bulls Win

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Homer Bush drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth to send the Durham Bulls past the Round Rock Express 4-3 at the DBAP on Friday night.

The Bulls (15-22) won their fourth straight in the series - all by one run - and claimed their first series win of 2026. Durham's game-winning rally started with a four-pitch walk to Brock Jones, followed by walks to Carson Williams and Gavin Lux. Express reliever Alexis Diaz (L, 0-1) retired Logan Davidson on a line out to shortstop before fanning Raynel Delgado. But Bush worked the count to 3-2 before Diaz missed the strike zone with a slider to send Durham to its fourth straight win.

Round Rock (13- 24) scored a run in the first and second against Bulls starter Logan Workman before the Bulls drew even in the fifth.

Tatem Levins singled ahead of a walk to Jones. Williams placed a bunt in front of the plate that catcher Jose Herrera picked up, but his throw hit Williams on his way to first.

Williams was ruled out for running inside the baseline and the runners returned to first and second.

Lux followed with a single to right to score Levins.

With Davidson in the box, Lux broke for second as a pickoff throw came to first base.

Lux was thrown out at second base, but as the throw was made, Jones broke for home and scored to tie the game 2-2.

Round Rock moved ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Trevor Martin when Jonah Bride singled home Michael Helman who had doubled. The Bulls evened the score in the bottom half on a single by Cooper Kinney to score Homer Bush, who had bunted for a hit and raced to second on a wild throw from Ryan Brasier.

Joe Rock (W, 1-1) notched the victory after stranding two baserunners in the ninth.

Aaron Brooks (0-0, 12.77) is slated to start for the Bulls against RH Ben Anderson (0-1, 7.71) at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: The Bulls won their season-high fourth straight game, all by one run. Durham is now 6-6 in one- run games and have assured its first series win of 2026...Logan Workman tossed five innings, permitting two runs - one earned - while fanning four. Workman stranded five baserunners and faced regular pressure as nine baserunners reached against him in the first four innings... Kodi Whitley tossed two perfect innings in relief, lowering his ERA to 1.62... Jones reached all four plate appearances with a hit and three walks, scoring twice.... Lux reached base all five times with four walks and an RBI -single.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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