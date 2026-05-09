WooSox Win on Friday Night at Polar Park

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox shortstop Nick Sogard accepts congratulations after his three-run home run

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Worcester Red Sox shortstop Nick Sogard accepts congratulations after his three-run home run(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (21-15) used a balanced offensive attack, with 8 of their 9 starters having at least one hit, to roll over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees), 8-3 on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 7,958 at Polar Park. The WooSox, who are alone in 1st -place in the International League East division, have won 3 of the first 4 games of this 6-game series with the RailRiders (19-17) and have matched their season-high of 6-games over .500.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored first in the top of the 1st on back-to-back, two out doubles by Yanquiel Fernandez and Oswaldo Cabrera off Sox starter Isaac Coffey. That would be the only run Coffey would allow as he turned in a solid 4-inning start giving up 3 hits and the 1 run with 5 strikeouts.

Worcester, as they have done all series, wasted little time in answering, tying the game at 1-1 on a solo HR from 2B Tsung-Che Cheng (#4) that just barely snuck over the fence in left. The WooSox have homered in 8 of their last 9 games belting 17 HR total in that span.

The WooSox broke the tie in the 4th inning. Cheng walked, moved up to second on a single by DH Jason Delay (3 hits), and scored on a double by catcher Matt Thaiss. Delay and Thaiss would ride home when SS Nick Sogard smoked a line drive HR (#4) to right centerfield staking the Sox to a 4-1 lead that they would not relinquish.

The RailRiders did cut into the deficit in the 5th inning keyed by hits from George Lombard Jr. and Anthony Volpe (RBI double). The WooSox would get one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning when Delay drilled an RBI single to score Nate Eaton (2 hits, 2 runs) who had singled to lead off the frame.

CF Kristian Campbell added to the WooSox advantage in the 6th when he pulled a 2-run double down the leftfield line to score Vinny Capra (single) and Eaton (double) and make it an 8-3 Sox lead.

Noah Song turned in a superb effort in relief getting a big ground out from Volpe, the first batter he faced, to end the 6th inning and strand Scranton/WB runners on 2nd & 3rd. Song (1-1) was credited with the victory after going 1.1 perfect innings. Wyatt Olds had a 1-2-3, 8th inning and Tommy Kahnle stranded two runners in a scoreless 9th inning.

Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will attempt to play game five of their 6-game series at Polar Park on Saturday at 4:05 pm, weather permitting. There will be a host of activities and promotions before, during, and after the game.

"Deuces Wild" returns for the second time when fans can enjoy $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island & Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light & Masshole Light Lager*, and $2 bottles of Polar water. The Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Justine Siegal, the first Commissioner of the new Women's Professional Baseball League, will take place from 12:30 - 2:00 pm. Featured groups are Workers Credit Union AR Day, Brain Tumor Awareness Day, and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation lantern ceremony after the game. It will also be a Sunset Catch on the Field for all fans post-game (weather permitting and maybe without much sun)!

LHP Michael Sansone (1-2, 5.17) gets the start for the WooSox while the RailRiders have not announced their starter. The game can be seen live on NESN+ and heard on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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