WooSox Postponed Today at Polar Park - Single Game Tomorrow at 1:05 PM

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - With heavy and steady rain starting this morning and increasing throughout the afternoon and into the evening, today's game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the visiting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Polar Park has been postponed. The clubs will play a single-game tomorrow on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, starting at 1:05 p.m. (the originally scheduled start time) to conclude their now abbreviated 5-game series. The WooSox lead Scranton/WB (AAA-Yankees), 3 games to 1.

Brain Tumor Awareness Day and the luncheon featuring women's baseball pioneer Justine Siegal will be rescheduled for a later date.

The special "Deuces Wild" promotion, featuring $2 hot dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), bottles of water, and 12-oz drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager*, will take place at the regularly scheduled Mother's Day game, Sunday, May 10, at 1:05 p.m. That game also features a Mother's Day brunch on the Hanover Deck, where a pair of WooSox players will meet moms till 11:45 a.m. The brunch extends till 2 p.m., and kids (including moms) can run the bases after the game.

Today's rainout could possibly be made-up as part of a doubleheader when the WooSox travel to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre later this month (May 26-31), but that is still yet to be determined.

Today marks the first home postponement at Polar Park this season after the WooSox were able to successfully play each of their first 19 scheduled home games between March 27 - May 8. This marked their longest stretch to open a season without a home postponement since their inaugural 2021 campaign. Due to Covid-restrictions that year, the WooSox had to wait to open Polar Park until May 11, 2021 and it took until their 28th home game before they finally had a home game postponed (July 2 vs. Scranton/WB).

Last year the WooSox set a new club record for most home games either postponed or cancelled in a single season with nine.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, meanwhile, has now had at least one postponement in each of their first seven series played this season resulting in six make-up doubleheaders already.

Fans holding tickets for today's postponement can trade those in for any remaining WooSox '26 home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Tickets for all WooSox games for the remainder of the season are on sale now at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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