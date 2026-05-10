Knights Battle Back, Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 6-5

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights showcased their resolve on Saturday and nearly erased a 6-0 deficit against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Charlotte plated five runs in the sixth inning; however, the Knights were unable to push the tying run across late. Jacksonville held on by a final score of 6-5.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored the contest's initial run on a two-out fielding error by the Knights in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jacksonville used that momentum and put together a five-run fifth for a 6-0 lead.

The Knights rallied back in the very next frame. LaMonte Wade Jr. ripped an RBI single back up the middle and Korey Lee clubbed a two-run double to deep right field. The next batter, Caden Connor singled over short and another run trotted home. A balk brought the Knights to within a run.

Adisyn Coffey, Lucas Sims, and Zach Franklin kept Jacksonville from extending their advantage with a combined four shutout innings out of the bullpen.

The Knights had two runners aboard with two outs in the top of the seventh but Jacksonville shut the door and retired seven straight Charlotte hitters the rest of the way.

Sunday afternoon marks the final game of the series and another opportunity for the Knights to clinch the week. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm ET.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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