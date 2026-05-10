Iowa Offense Stays Hot, Defeats Columbus 13-6

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - Every I-Cub recorded a hit, as the Iowa Cubs (18-19) offense stayed hot in a 13-6 victory against the Columbus Clippers (19-19), Saturday afternoon at Principal Park.

Iowa opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning on RBI singles by Casey Opitz and Scott Kingery. They added another run in the third inning on a solo home run by B.J. Murray.

The I-Cubs added three runs in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Kevin Alcantara, an RBI double by James Triantos, and an RBI triple by Owen Miller. After Columbus scored a run in the sixth inning, Iowa added four more runs in the bottom half of the inning, Justin Dean scored from first base on a stolen base turned into a throwing error by Columbus, along with Long, Miller, and Triantos driving in runs to push the I-Cubs lead out to 10-1.

Iowa added runs in the seventh and eighth innings, courtesy of RBI knocks from Triantos, Miller, and Pedro Ramirez.

Columbus scored five runs across the eighth and ninth innings to bring the score to 13-6.

Long, Miller, and Triantos all recorded multi-RBI games, while Murray, Long, Triantos, Miller and Ben Cowles each had multi-hit games. The I-Cubs matched a season high in hits (17) that they set last night, and won consecutive games for the first time since April 4-5 at Louisville.

Iowa concludes a six game series with the Columbus Clippers on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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