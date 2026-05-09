RailRiders-Worcester Postponed

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







WORCESTER, MA (May 9, 2026) - Saturday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox, scheduled for 4:05 P.M. at Polar Park, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and WooSox will play a single game on Sunday, May 10, starting at 1:05 P.M. to conclude this series.

No make-up date for the May 9 game has been set at this time.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 12, to host the Syracuse Mets for a six-game set. To purchase tickets or view the upcoming promotions, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

19-17







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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