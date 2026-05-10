Memphis Drops Consecutive Games for Third Time in 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Detroit Tigers) with a 13-6 loss at Fifth Third Field on Saturday night.

Designated hitter Jimmy Crooks clobbered his 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning to pull within a run. Crooks and catcher Leo Bernal each posted a two-hit effort in the loss.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (1-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits, walked two and struck out one. Five of the six runs allowed crossed in the second inning. MLB Rehabbing Matt Pushard posted the lone scoreless appearance of any Redbird pitcher. The right-handed pitcher tossed a perfect frame and struck out two.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 12 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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