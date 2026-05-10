Indians Toss One-Hitter in Walk-off Victory, Split Doubleheader
Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians tossed 8.1 hitless innings and emerged victorious 2-1 on a walk-off victory with just one hit allowed in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader at Victory Field. The Omaha Storm Chasers used a four-run third inning to win the nightcap, 4-1.
José Urquidy, Beau Burrows, Joe La Sorsa and Brandan Bidois (W, 3-2) combined to hold Omaha (16-21) to their lone hit across 9.0 innings, with Urquidy and Burrows closing out the regulation without allowing a hit. The Storm Chasers broke up the bid with one out in the eighth, plating the game's first run with an RBI double by Elih Marrero to score Drew Waters as the automatic runner in extra innings.
The Indians (15-23) - who were also held hitless until a Tyler Callihan triple in the sixth inning - knotted the game in the bottom of the eighth with a Termarr Johnson two-out, RBI double. A sacrifice fly by Esmerlyn Valdez with runners at the corners clinched the victory for Indy in the ninth against Beck Way (L, 5-2).
It was the team's first one-hitter since April 21, 2024, vs. St. Paul, when Eric Lauer, Ben Heller, Connor Sadzeck, Kyle Nicolas and Brent Honeywell shut out the Saints, 5-0.
After Indianapolis scored the first run of the nightcap, Omaha took the lead against Hunter Barco (L, 1-1) and capped the scoring in the third. The first three batters of the frame reached base safely, with Tyler Tolbert plating two on an RBI single. With two outs, a fielder's choice and subsequent error by shortstop Alika Williams scored the other pair of runs.
Ben Sears (W, 1-0) tossed 2.1 shutout innings in relief, followed by Andrew Pérez and Eli Morgan (S, 1).
Indianapolis and Omaha conclude this week's six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM. RHP Wilber Dotel (2-2, 5.60) is set to start for the Indians while RHP Ethan Bosacker (0-1, 7.30) opens a bullpen game for the Storm Chasers.
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