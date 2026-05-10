Sounds Fall in Late Frames Despite Two-Run Homer from Pratt

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Nashville Sounds dropped their second straight game against the Louisville Bats with a 10-8 final Saturday night. Cooper Pratt hit his second Triple-A homer of the season with a two-run shot in the first, and Brock Wilken extended his on-base streak to 27 consecutive games.

The Sounds wasted no time getting on the board with a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Jett Williams led off the game, drawing a walk to get on base, which set up Pratt to crush his second career Triple-A homer with a two-run shot to left field. After Luis Lara drew the second walk of the frame, Jeferson Quero hit a two-out RBI-double, his seventh double of the season, hitting off the right field wall and scored Lara to extend the lead to three runs. The Bats answered back with a two-run shot from Hector Rodriguez, cutting the Sounds lead down to 3-2.

In the bottom of the second inning, Louisville tied the game with three singles in the inning, including Garrett Hampson's first hit of this week's series which dropped into left field for a 3-3 game. Nashville regained the lead 6-3 in the top of the fourth inning as Eddys Leonard hit his ninth double, tying Wilken for the team-lead, into left field and set up Ramón Rodríguez to follow with an RBI-single and score Leonard for the one-run lead. After Williams drew his second straight walk of the game, Pratt knocked in his third RBI of the game with a base hit to right and drove home Rodríguez. Williams and Pratt had a double steal and scored Williams for the third run of the inning, and the three-run Sounds lead.

The Bats stormed back and took the 7-6 lead in the bottom half of the fourth and scored four runs off of three singles, a double and two walks, all allowed by right-hander Carlos Rodriguez. Rodriguez wrapped up his shaky start, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings and added three strikeouts as Easton McGee took over the reins with one out in the fourth. The Bats grew the lead to 8-6 with a single and a double off of McGee, including Edwin Arroyo's second double of the game, giving them the two-run lead at the end of five.

The Sounds fired back and tied the game for the third time Saturday night as Leonard led off the top of the sixth inning, getting hit by pitch. Rodríguez followed with his second hit of the night, singling into center and putting Leonard in scoring position. Two at-bats later, Pratt drew the team's fifth walk of the game, loading the bases for Lara, who hit a two-run single into right field, tying the game 8-8. Louisville retaliated again in the bottom of the sixth with a Rece Hinds solo homer off of Junior Fernandez and gave the Bats a 9-8 lead. The Bats extended the lead to 10-8 with Arroyo earning his fourth hit of the game and adding his third RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nashville had one last chance in the top of the ninth inning but were shut down, despite a Quero single, with a 10-8 final.

The Sounds will look to split the series in tomorrow's finale against the Bats with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT and right-hander Garrett Stallings slated to get the start.

POSTGAME NOTES:

PRATT-ICALLY PERFECT: Infielder Cooper Pratt clubbed his second career Triple-A homer with a two-run shot to left field and gave the Sounds the early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, going 2-for-4 on the night, including three RBI. That marked the team's eighth two-run home run of the year, the 21st off of right-handers, the 22nd on the road which ranks in the top 10 of the International League and the 12th go-ahead homer. Pratt has a single-season career-high of eight homers during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, recording 66 XBH and 126 RBI in 258 career minor league games during his four-year campaign.

MULTI PRATT-NUM: Infielder Cooper Pratt recorded his sixth multi-hit game and the third multi-RBI game of the season in Saturday night's matchup against the Bats. Pratt has posted 57 career multi-hit games, including 16 three-hit games, and 23 career multi-RBI games in the four-year campaign. Pratt ranked second in hits (104) on Double-A Biloxi behind Luis Lara (132) during the 2025 season and added 25 multi-hit games that year alone.

DON'T STOP ME NOW: Infielder Brock Wilken extended his on-base streak once again to 27 consecutive games, drawing a walk in the top of the fifth inning. Wilken's 27-game on-base streak remains the longest active on-base streak in the International League, three games ahead of Edwin Arroyo (24, Louisville), tied for fourth at the Triple-A level, and tied for fifth in the minors. The no. 21-rated prospect tied Jon Singleton and Keston Hiura for the fifth-longest on-base streak by a Nashville player since the start of the 2023 season and tied for the 11th-longest on-base streak by a Sounds player since 2005. He has posted a .236 batting average (21-for-89), 12 XBH, 19 RBI, and 20 BB from April 10-May 9 and is tied for fourth in walks (20) and ranks in the top 10 in RBI (19) in the International League during that span.

SWING AWAY: Catcher Ramón Rodríguez recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season, sixth 2-hit and fourth 2-hit game in the last eight games. Rodriguez has posted a .328 batting average (22-for-67), three XBH and seven RBI, which ranks in the top 10 this season for the Sounds. The 27-year-old has posted a 102 career multi-hit games since making his professional debut in 2016, with a single-season career-high of 21 multi-hit games during the 2024 year on High-A Wisconsin.

DOUBLE THE FUN: Outfielder Eddys Leonard has hit a double in his last three games, going 2-for-4 against the Bats in Saturday night's loss. Leonard is currently tied with Brock Wilken for the most doubles on the team with nine and tied for 13th in the International League. The 25-year-old currently leads the team in batting average (.348), ranks fourth in the International League and fifth at the Triple-A level.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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