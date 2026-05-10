Saints' Offense Continues to Dazzle in 13-8 Victory over Aviators

Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







SUMMERLIN, NV - All the rumors of the Pacific Coast League ballparks being offensive havens is proving true for the St. Paul Saints. Their offense continued to dominate on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. They pounded out 14 hits and outslugged the Las Vegas Aviators 13-8.

Eight of the nine starters collected a hit, six of nine had multi-hits, eight of the nine scored a run, and six of the nine collected an RBI. They smashed three more home runs for a baseball best 68 home runs on the season.

The hottest hitter on the Saints, Orlando Arcia, got the Saints on the board in the first. With one out Gabby Gonzalez walked and with two outs Arcia doubled off the base of the left field wall scoring Gonzalez making it 1-0. Kyler Fedko then hit a pop up to shallow right that knicked off the glove of the second baseman Michael Stefanic that was ruled an error as a run scored increasing the lead to 2-0.

Stefanic atoned for the error as he cut the Saints lead in half with a solo homer to center in the second, his second of the season, getting the Aviators to within 2-1.

With two outs and nobody on in the third the Saints plated two runs. Ryan Kreidler started it with a single to right. Arcia followed with a single to left putting runners at first and second. An errant pickoff attempt to second allowed the runners to advance 90-feet on the error and Fedko made them pay with a two-run single to center giving the Saints a 4-1 lead.

Henry Bolte, who would later set a franchise record, smashed a solo homer to right in the third, his first of the night and 11th of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 4-2. Tommy White reached on an infield single to short and took second on the throwing error by Kreidler. Cade Marlowe's bloop single to right-center scored White shrinking the Saints lead to one at 4-3.

The most prolific home run hitting team in baseball drilled two in the fifth. Aaron Sabato continued his long ball trend with his fifth of the series leading off with a solo homer to center, his seventh of the season, giving the Saints a 5-3 lead. With one out Kaelen Culpepper hammered a double down the third base line and with two outs Kreidler drilled a two-run homer to left, his fifth of the season, increasing the lead to 7-3. Kreidler went 2-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored.

For the fourth time in the first five innings the Saints put up a multi-run inning as they scored three in the fifth. Back-to-back walks to Fedko and Hendry Mendez started the inning. Alex Jackson made it 8-3 with an RBI single to center. With one out Ben Ross blistered a two-run double to left increasing the lead to 10-3.

With one out the Saints loaded the bases in the sixth with a walk to Fedko, single by Mendez, and a walk to Jackson. Sabato lined a two-run single into center making it 12-3. Sabato finished the night 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored. He has five home runs and 12 RBI in the series.

Bolte tied an Aviators franchise record in the seventh by collecting a hit in his 11th consecutive at bat. The Aviators loaded the bases to start the inning on a walk to Stefanic and back-to-back singles from Brian Lavastida and Euribiel Angeles. With one out Bolte ripped a bases clearing double to right getting the Aviators to within 12-6. Bolte tied an Aviators record set in 1994 by Keith Lockhart.

The teams traded solo homers in the eight with Jackson depositing one over the right field wall, his sixth of the season, and Serven slugging one to left, his third of the season, as the Saints maintained their six run lead at 13-7.

Bolte set an Aviators record with a base hit in his 12th consecutive at bat by leading off the ninth with a home run to right, his second of the night and 12th of the season, making it 13-8. During his incredible run, nine of his 12 hits are for extra bases including five home runs.

On a bullpen game, the Saints used five different arms with Marco Raya looking the sharpest going 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out three as he picked up the win.

The Saints have scored 52 runs while slugging 15 home runs in the first five games of the series.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark at 2:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Ryan Gallagher (0-0, 6.14) to the mound against Aviators RHP Joey Estes (1-3, 5.74). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 9, 2026

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