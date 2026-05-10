Tellez, Stripers Trounce Tides 11-3 to Take Series
Published on May 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Virginia - Rowdy Tellez homered and drove in three runs, and Jair Camargo, Ben Gamel, and Brett Wisely each had two RBIs as the Gwinnett Stripers (24-14) defeated the Norfolk Tides (14-24) 11-3 on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Gwinnett has clinched the series, up 4-1 with one game remaining.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers scored six runs off Trace Bright (L, 0-2) in the top of the second inning to take a 6-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish. A solo home run by Tellez (8), RBI singles by Camargo and Wisely, sacrifice fly by Gamel, and another RBI single by Tellez highlighted the frame. In the fourth, an RBI double by Wisely and RBI fielder's choice by Nacho Alvarez Jr. stretched the advantage to 8-0. Gamel and Camargo added sacrifice flies in the fifth and seventh, and Tellez laced an RBI double in the eighth. The Tides got a pair of solo homers from Creed Willems (7) and Jud Fabian (7) with the game already out of reach.
Key Contributors: Lucas Braun (W, 2-1) held the Tides to one run on five hits over 5.0 innings, striking out six. Tellez (3-for-5, double, homer, 3 RBIs) fell a triple shy of the cycle. Wisely (2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) and Camargo (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) also had multi-hit, multi-RBI games for Gwinnett. Willems and Fabian each had two hits and an RBI for Norfolk.
Noteworthy: Following the win, the Stripers are outscoring the Tides 35-16 (+19) over five games in the series. Brewer Hicklen went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored to extend his on-base streak to 19 games but saw his three-game homer streak snapped. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 2-for-4 with a double, raising his average with Gwinnett to .333.
Next Game (Sunday, May 10): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 1:05 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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