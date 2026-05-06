Stripers Overtake Tides 5-3 with Late Surge in Opener

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Virginia - The Gwinnett Stripers (21-13) scored four runs over the seventh and eighth innings to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 victory over the Norfolk Tides (13-21) on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Ben Gamel tied the game with a two-run single in the seventh, and Nacho Alvarez Jr.'s two-run home run in the eighth won it.

Decisive Plays: Gamel put the Stripers on top 1-0 in the third with a solo home run (3) cutting through the wind that just cleared the right field fence. Norfolk tied it at 1-1 in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Jose Barrero and took a 3-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run homer by Christian Encarnacion-Strand (7). Gamel came to the rescue again in the seventh, lacing a two-run single through the right side to tie the game at 3-3. In the eighth, Ha-Seong Kim singled and Alvarez Jr. belted a two-run homer (2) to the picnic pavilion in left field to give the Stripers a 5-3 lead. Relievers Dylan Dodd (W, 1-0), Daysbel Hernandez (H, 2), and Rolddy Muñoz (S, 3) each pitched 1.0 scoreless inning.

Key Contributors: Gamel (2-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) and Alvarez Jr. (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI efforts for Gwinnett. Kim, on rehab for the Atlanta Braves, went 2-for-4 with a run scored in his Stripers debut. For the Tides, Encarnacion-Strand was 1-for-3 with the homer and two RBIs.

Noteworthy: With the win, Gwinnett's eighth come-from-behind victory this season, the Stripers are now 5-2 in series openers. Brewer Hicklen walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. Gamel and Alvarez Jr. hit the 12th and 13th home runs for the Stripers on this current road trip (7 games total).

Next Game (Wednesday, May 6): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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