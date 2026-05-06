Worcester Edges RailRiders in Series Opener

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped to the Worcester Red Sox 7-6 in the Tuesday opener. Spencer Jones smacked his team-high eleventh home run while MLB Rehabber Carlos Rodón allowed five earned runs in 6.1 innings.

Worcester got on the board first off of MLB rehabber Carlos Rodón. Nick Sogard doubled to reach and then to former RailRider Mickey Gasper rocketed a two-run home run off of an 84mph changeup.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut the deficit in half in the top of the second. Back-to-back-singles from Seth Brown and Ernesto Martinez Jr. put two aboard. Payton Henry laced a line drive up the middle to make it 2-1.

In the next frame, the RailRiders capitalized on a pair of free bases. George Lombard Jr. walked to reach and Anthony Volpe was hit by a pitch to get aboard. Spencer Jones smashed a fly ball to left center field for his sixth homer in a week for a 4-2 score.

Nate Eaton got his home team down by just one in the bottom half. He reached on a fielding error and moved over on a passed ball. Eaton ended up scoring on a wild pitch.

The RailRiders plated two in the sixth to extend their lead. Seth Brown took a walk and Ernesto Martínez Jr. singled to put two on. Payton Henry followed it up with a run scoring double for a 6-3 advantage.

Worcester's Kristian Campbell homered quickly to get one back.

The Red Sox loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh. Jason Delay and Nick Eaton each drove one in to tie the score 6-6. They took the lead the next inning when Campbell doubled and Allan Castro drove him home.

Carlos Rodón tossed 6.1 frames allowing six runs, five earned on seven hits. The lefty walked a pair and struck out four on 83 pitches. K Keller (1-1) earned his first win for the Woo Sox while former Yankee Tommy Kahnle (S,2) earned the save.

The RailRiders will stick around in Worcester to take on the Red Sox for tomorrow at 11AM. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 12th, against the Syracuse Mets. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 18-15







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.