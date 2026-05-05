Bats, Sounds Series Opener Postponed Thursday
Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Tuesday night's series opener at Louisville Slugger Field between the Louisville Bats and Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to inclement weather.
A doubleheader is now scheduled for Thursday, May 7 at 4:35 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
Tickets from Tuesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2026 Louisville Bats regular season home game subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.
Wednesday's series opening matchup against Nashville is an Education Day with a special 11:05 a.m. first pitch. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Talk Radio 1080.
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