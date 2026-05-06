Storm Chasers vs. Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Tuesday night's contest vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a 7.0-inning doubleheader on Wednesday, with first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 1:05 PM. Game 2 will begin about 30 minutes after the final out. Gates will open at 12:30 PM.

Indianapolis hosts Omaha for a six-game series through Sunday, May 10. Promotions include Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly (Thursday, May 7), Native American Heritage Night in partnership with Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana (Friday, May 8), Star Wars™ Night (Saturday, May 9) and Mother's Day at Victory Field (Sunday, May 10).

Rain Check Policy

To exchange your tickets for any future 2026 regular season game, please contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or tickets@indyindians.com, or contact your ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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