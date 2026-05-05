Indianapolis Indians Install Universal Changing Tables at Victory Field

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians, in partnership with Tendercare Home Health Services, today announced that they have installed two Sova Ascent universal changing tables in the men's and women's restrooms located behind Section 115 at Victory Field. The tables are operational and available for use ahead of tonight's Indians game, beginning at 6:35 PM.

"Victory Field is a gathering place for Central Indiana, and expanding accommodations for caretakers and guests with increased accessibility needs is an important part of our game day and event experience," said Kim Duplak, Indianapolis Indians director of stadium operations. "We're grateful to have worked with Tendercare Home Health on installing these two universal changing tables for those who need them most."

The two large Sova Ascent universal changing tables were purchased by Tendercare Home Health as part of a multi-year partnership with the Indians. The wall-mounted, fold-up tables operate on an electric lift to allow a smooth transfer from a mobility aid and are intended to accommodate caretakers and guests of all different ages, heights, weights and accessibility needs.

"Every fan deserves a great game day, and that includes access to facilities that meet a wider range of needs," said Brittney Mason, marketing director of Tendercare Home Health Services. "We're proud to support the installation of universal changing tables at Victory Field and are grateful to work with the Indianapolis Indians on something that will have a lasting impact."

For more on the new universal changing tables at Victory Field, the Indians and Tendercare Home Health Services will host media availability this afternoon from 3-3:50 PM with select representatives available for comment.

Information on accessibility features at Victory Field, including handicap parking, accessible and companion seating, and service animals, can be found under "Accessibility" at IndyIndians.com/FAQ. For additional questions and to purchase a package or single-game tickets, contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.







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