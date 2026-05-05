Ramírez Named International League Player of the Week
Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Cubs infielder Pedro Ramírez was named the International League Player of the Month for April the league announced today. He becomes the first I-Cub to win the award since Christopher Morel in April of 2023.
Ramírez slashed .323/.398/.625 (31-for-96) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI in 24 April games. He led the International League in home runs, RBI, runs and total bases during this span. Ramírez recorded a career-high eight RBI on April 22 vs. Louisville which matched a franchise record done three other times by Ian Stewart (2013), Tom Eagan (1973) and Larry Haney (1971). In addition, it marked the most RBI in an International League game since Eduardo Valencia had eight on Sept. 4, 2025.
Ramírez, 22, was originally signed by the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent out of Temblador, Venezuela in January of 2021.
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