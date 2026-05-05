Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 5 at Syracuse

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (16-17) vs. Syracuse Mets (18-14)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Shawn Dubin (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Jack Weisenburger (NR)

SPLIT THE DIFFERENCE: In the series finale against the Worcester Red Sox, the Rochester Red Wings split the six-game set with a 6-3 win on Sunday afternoon...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN allowed only one run in his 6.0-inning shift, and RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ locked down his second save of the season...CF DYLAN CREWS led the way offensively with two runs scored and a big homer in the bottom of the sixth...LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN and DH YOHANDY MORALES also turned in multi-hit performances...Rochester will travel to Syracuse this upcoming week for their first six-game series of 2026, sending RHP SHAWN DUBIN to open up game one...the Mets will counter with newly acquired RHP Jack Weisenburger...

The Red Wings came away with a 4-2 record at NBT Bank Stadium a season ago.

TEAM EFFORT: RHP SHAWN DUBIN will be making his second appearance and first start as a Rochester Red Wing tonight in Syracuse, his first start since 7/5/2024 with Houston...the Allegany, NY native made his Red Wing debut on 5/2 out of the bullpen, tossing a scoreless inning without allowing a hit and walking one...RHP RILEY CORNELIO will follow Dubin on the mound for what will be his second career MiLB relief appearance (6/19/25 with HBG)...the Colorado native is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA (2 ER/9.0 IP) across two road appearances to begin the season, with a 1.11 WHIP...

Tonight will be the first time in Dubin's career that he has faced the Mets' top affiliate.

GRILL & DYL: Batting from the three-hole on Sunday, CF DYLAN CREWS hit his fourth long ball of 2026 as part of a 2-for-4 performance, driving in two runs and scoring one...his solo shot in the sixth left the bat at 111.4 MPH, making it the hardest hit homer by a Red Wing this season, passing the mark that Crews himself set earlier in the series with a 110.4 MPH blast...the LSU product picked up a hit in each of the six games of the series last week, and ranks in the top two among Red Wings hitters with a .409 AVG (1st), two homers (T-1st), 1.276 OPS (1st), and five RBI (2nd) over that stretch...he is also just one homer away from 25 in his MiLB career.

PINCKNEY PROMISE: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY went 1-for-4 in Sunday's afternoon contest, hitting a two-run homer in the sixth, the Red Wings' second homer of the frame and Pinckney's 25th homer with Rochester...over his last 13 games dating back to 4/18, the 6'4" outfielder paces all Rochester hitters in RBI (12), SLG (.667), OPS (1.067), homers (T-1st, 3), XBH (8), and total bases (30)...Pinckney is now also one of eight Red Wings since 2015 to hit at least 25 total home runs, and one of four in the Nationals era (since 2021).

WE ARE THE CHAMPLAINS: Making his sixth appearance and fourth start with Rochester Sunday afternoon, RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN earned the win on the mound, holding Worcester to one run on three hits and one walk, striking out four...since moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation on 4/17, the California native has made four starts pitching to a 2.29 ERA (5 ER/19.2 IP) with 16 strikeouts, five walks, and a 0.76 WHIP that ranks second in the International League over that stretch (min. 15.0 IP)...

Champlain now holds a 2.31 ERA (10 ER/39.0 IP) with a 3-0 record over six Triple-A Sunday starts, striking out 33 with just 17 walks.

LEVI ACKERMAN: SS LEVI JORDAN entered the game in the fifth inning Sunday for the Red Wings and reached base in both of his at bats, going 1-for-1 with a walk and a pair of runs scored...the former 29th round pick has only appeared in four games for Rochester in 2026, but has logged a hit in each of them, giving him the second-longest active hitting streak for the Wings behind only CF DYLAN CREWS (6 G).

MORA-LES MISÉRABLES: DH YOHANDY MORALES picked up another multi-hit game on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a run scored...this marked Morales' eighth multi-hit game of the season, the second-most on the Red Wings trailing only CF DYLAN CREWS (9)...since the start of April, the Miami native paces Rochester hitters in nearly every offensive category, including AVG (.347), homers (T-1st, 5), OBP (.417), SLG (.537), OPS (.954), hits (33), total bases (51), and runs scored (19).

ALL HAIL KING JULIAN: Coming in with one out in the eighth for a five out save Sunday, RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ stifled the WooSox bats, preventing any runners from reaching base and striking out two while earning his second save of the season...the 2012 international free agent signee extended his scoreless and hitless outing streak to nine games dating back to 4/4...nine consecutive appearances without allowing a hit is the longest active streak in all of affiliated baseball, and is the longest by any Red Wings pitcher since at least 2004.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2001: 25 years ago today, the Red Wings beat Indianapolis by a score of 3-1 at Victory Field, behind a dominant pitching performance from RHP JAY SPURGEON ...the right-hander out of California limited Indianapolis to just one hits across all 9.0 frames en route to one of three wins in 2001...he is the last Rochester pitcher to log a 9.0-inning one-hitter, which has happened just 11 times in the entire International League since 2004 (last Williams Pérez, 5/6/16 with GWN).







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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