Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 12 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-20) vs. Rochester Red Wings (20-19)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chuck King (1-1, 6.92) vs. RHP Luis Perales (0-4, 4.56)

BUILDING MOM-ENTUM: Playing on a lovely Mother's Day Sunday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings took down the Syracuse Mets by a score of 8-5 to secure the series victory and move back above .500 for the first time since 4/22...Rochester used multi-hit performances from 3B YOHANDY MORALES and 2B PHILLIP GLASSER, along with an eight-strikeout outing from RHP RILEY CORNELIO, and 15 from the entire pitching staff, to beat Syracuse in the series finale...Rochester used their off-day Monday to travel back to the Flower City for a six-game set against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...the Red Wings will send RHP LUIS PERALES to the mound for the opener tonight, and the IronPigs will counter with RHP Chuck King...

Sunday's win marked the Red Wings' second-straight series victory at NBT Bank Stadium...Rochester is looking to log a winning road record against their Thruway rivals to the east in back-to-back seasons (4-2 in 2025) for the first time since 2003 & '04.

YOU SNOOZE YOU LUIS: RHP LUIS PERALES is slated to make his seventh start (8th app.) with the Red Wings tonight...the right-hander out of Venezuela is coming off his sixth start on Wednesday night in Syracuse, where he allowed three earned on five hits across 5.0 full innings, while striking out five and walking one...in four career starts on Tuesday's in his professional career, Perales is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA (6 ER/14.2 IP) with 24 strikeouts and seven walks, for a K/BB of 3.43 and K/9 of 14.73...the Nationals No. 7 ranked prospect (MLB.com) has totaled 14 pitches 100 MPH or higher this season, second-most of any International League starting pitcher behind Scranton/WB RHP Carlos Lagrange (54)...

Tonight will mark the 50th start of his professional career (55th app.).

BEST IN YO(HANDY): 3B YOHANDY MORALES launched his seventh homer of the season in the series finale Sunday afternoon, and finished 3-for-4, adding a pair of singles, two RBI, and two runs scored...after homering for the sixth time this season Saturday afternoon, Morales has now gone deep in back-to-back games for the third time in his professional career and for the first time at the Triple-A level (last 4/12-13 in 2025, w/ HBG)...Morales now carries a slash line of .382/.444/.618 with four home runs, a double, 12 RBI, and 12 runs scored across 17 day games this season.

TAKE A SEAT: The Red Wings pitching staff combined to strike out a season-high 15 batters last night, led by starter RHP RILEY CORNELIO with eight, while five different relievers combined for seven...this is the first time Rochester has struck out at least 15 against Syracuse since 7/15/2023...across the entire 2026 season, Rochester pitchers rank sixth in the International League with 358 total strikeouts...this would be their highest finish in the IL strikeout rankings since 2019 (4th)...

LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ and Riley Cornelio are both T-4th in the IL with 45 strikeouts, and are the only pair of teammates in the top five.

PHILLIP (C)LASSER: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER turned in one of two three-hit performances from the Red Wings offense Sunday afternoon, finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI...he now has three different three-hit games this season (4/12, 4/14), and four as a Red Wing across just 42 games since his Triple-A debut on 9/9/2025...coming into tonight's series opener against Lehigh Valley, Glasser carries a .462 batting average (6-for-13) with two RBI, and two walks across four Tuesday games this season...

Two of his three hits on Sunday came off left-handed pitching, increasing his 2026 average to .500 (10-for-20) against southpaws, and career mark to .315 (62-for-197).

CORNELIO BEDILIO: RHP RILEY CORNELIO picked up his team-leading fourth win of the season Sunday, making the start and allowing two earned on four hits across 5.0 full innings, while striking out eight and walking none...Cornelio has struck out at least five batters in all seven of his appearances (6 GS) this season, and his 45 total strikeouts are tied with LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ for the most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers in 2026...he also ranks second among all International League pitchers (min. 25.0 IP) with 13.06 K/9, trailing only Jacksonville LHP Robby Snelling...Alvarez ranks seventh in the IL in that category (11.91), and RHP ANDRY LARA ranks 11th (10.64).

BALLPARK FRANK: After doubling on the first pitch of the game Saturday, RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN launched a leadoff home run on the first pitch Sunday against Syracuse...he finished the contest 1-for-4, while adding a pair of walks and two runs scored to his line...Franklin is currently tied for the longest active extra-base-hit streak in the International League at four consecutive games, tied for the longest streak by a Red Wing this season...he also ranks fourth with a run scored in five-straight contests...his leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game marked the first such occurrence by a Red Wing since Derek Hill on 6/11/2023 at Worcester...

Since making his Triple-A debut with Iowa on 3/28/2025, Franklin leads the IL with 105 walks and ranks sixth (min. 500 PA) with .152 BB/PA.

GOOD YEAN(S): RHP EDDY YEAN locked down the save in the ninth inning Sunday afternoon, retiring the side in order with a strikeout on just nine pitches for his fifth save of the season, pulling him even with Omaha RHP Eric Cerantola for the International League lead...the right-hander has now turned in four consecutive hitless appearances, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in Triple-A and the third-longest in the International League.

SWIPER YES SWIPING: Rochester swiped a season-high four bases in Sunday afternoon's win over Syracuse, marking the club's first game with four steals since 8/27/2025...2B PHILLIP GLASSER stole both second and third base in the seventh inning, while RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN and RF ROBERT HASSELL III each added a steal of their own...over the last three seasons since 2024, the Red Wings rank fifth in the International League with 430 stolen bases...

This is the first time Glasser has stolen multiple bases in a game since 9/7/2025.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2022: On this day four years ago, the Red Wings won their sixth-straight of a nine-game winning streak, beating Worcester by a score of 6-2...current Rochester C TRES BARRERA propelled the offense with a two-run homer in the fifth to tie the game, while 3B RICHARD URENA highlighted a three-run seventh with a two-RBI single...on the mound, RHP LOGAN VERRETT struck out six in 5.0 innings of work, including four strikeouts in the second inning alone...he is one of three Red Wings pitchers since at least 2004 to strike out four batters in an inning.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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