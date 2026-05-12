WooSox Game Information

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

Nick Sogard 2B

Vinny Capra SS

Nate Eaton CF

Kristian Campbell DH

Anthony Seigler 3B

Allan Castro RF

Matt Lloyd 1B

Jason Delay C

Braiden Ward LF

Raymond Burgos LHP

MAY 12th WORCESTER (21-16) at BUFFALO (19-20) 6:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (NR) vs. Buffalo Bisons RHP Austin Voth (0-0, 3.12)

Shuffling Off to Buffalo - The Worcester Red Sox make the first of their two trips to Buffalo, NY this season when they play a 6-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) this week/weekend beginning tonight with the series opener at 6:05 pm at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. Almost one year ago (May 13, 2025 to be exact), the WooSox made their only trip of the entire year to Buffalo when the clubs split a 6-game series last May 13-18. Worcester will indeed return to Buffalo again later this season for another 6-game set from September 1-6. The Bisons will visit Worcester for a pair of 6-game sets from June 2-7 and August 11-16. Buffalo and Rochester are the two opponents the WooSox face the most this season (24 total vs. each). Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

Beating the Yanks - The WooSox are coming off a series victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 3 games to 2 in their abbreviated 5-game set (cut short by the first home postponement of the year for the WooSox on Saturday). The Sox did drop a tough, 3-2 decision in the series finale on Sunday, but by winning the series, Worcester broke a tie for 1st-palce in the IL East and now lead the RailRiders by 1-game atop the division. Worcester is 4-2-1 in their first seven series played...4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 split.

Alone at the Top (of the IL East anyway) - Worcester is currently alone in 1st-place in the International League East division with their 21-16 record. Scranton/WB is 1-game behind while Syracuse is 11/2-games back. Bufalo comes into play tonight tied for 6th place in the IL East at 19-20 and 3 GB of the front-running WooSox. The WooSox have been alone or had a share of first since April 30. Memphis is in 1st-place in the IL West division and they own the overall league lead with their 25-14 record.

What Have You Done For Me Lately - Worcester has won 8 of their last 13 games. They are 11-7 since a season-high 5-game losing streak from April 14-18 (all those in Nashville). They were 10-4 on April 12th for the best start in franchise-history. The WooSox have been above .500 since April 1st.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series in Buffalo against the Bisons:

Wed. 6:05 pm TBD vs. RHP Grant Rogers (1-3, 6.35)

Thur. 6:05 pm LHP Jake Bennett (2-1, 0.86) vs. RHP Chad Dallas (0-2, 3.60)

Fri. 6:05 pm RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 4.08) vs. RHP CJ Van Eyk (1-1, 3.13)

Sat. 1:05 pm TBD or LHP Alec Gamboa (1-1, 5.00) vs. LHP Josh Fleming (1-2, 2.49)

Sun. 1:05 pm LHP Raymond Burgos vs. TBD

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Is 13-for-44, .295 in his last 12 games with 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 BB, 2 SB, 9 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 24 of his last 29 games (31-for-109, .284) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI.

Vinny Capra Has hit in 9 of his last 11 games (15-for-39, .385) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 BB, 14 runs scored and has hit safely in 19 of his last 23 games (28-for-82, .341) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 28 runs scored. Is 1st in the International League with his .456 OBP, 3rd in OPS (1.018), is tied for 4th in the league with 30 runs scored.

Allan Castro Has an RBI in 7 of his last 9 games (10 RBI total).

Nate Eaton Last 14 games is 18-for-57, .316 with 5 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, and 8 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Has a 7-game hitting streak (12-for-24, .500) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Nick Sogard Has a 5-game hitting streak (7-for-19, .368) with 4 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 runs. Last 15 games is 18-for-53, .340 with 6 2B, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 18 BB, and 14 runs scored. He has reached base safely in 29 of his 33 games this season. Leads the league with 33 walks.

Braiden Ward Has hit in 6 of his last 7 games (7-for-22) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 6 runs, and 10 SB. Has been hit by pitch 12 times in his 24 games played to lead the league. Also leads league in Stolen Bases (19).

Tayron Guerrero In 12 relief appearances has allowed 2 runs in 15.2 IP. Is tied for 7th in the International League with 3 SV.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 7 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 8 SO.

Kyle Keller Has allowed 1 ER in his last 10.2 IP (7 relief appearances).







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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